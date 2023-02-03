Over the last few months since Elon Musk bought Twitter there has been a lot of comment and reaction, but not much with relevance to Hackaday readers. Today though that has changed, with an announcement from the company that as of February 9th they will end their free API tier. It’s of relevance here because Twitter has become one of those glue items for connected projects and has appeared in many featured works on this site. A week’s notice of a service termination is exceptionally short, so expect to see a lot of the Twitter bots you follow disappearing.
Twitter bot owners have the option of paying to continue with Twitter, or rebuilding their service to use a Mastodon instance such as botsin.space. If the fediverse is new to you, then the web is not short of tutorials on how to do this.
We feel that Twitter will be a poorer place without some of the creative, funny, or interesting bots which have enriched our lives over the years, and we hope that the spam bots don’t remain by paying for API access. We can’t help feeling that this is a misguided step though, because when content is the hook to bring in the users who are the product, throwing out an entire category of content seems short-sighted. We’re not so sure about it as a move towards profitability either, because the payback from a successful social media company is never profit but influence. In short: social media companies don’t make money but the conversation itself, and that can sometimes be worth more than money if you can avoid making a mess of it.
If the bots from our field depart for Mastodon, we look forward to seeing whether the new platform offers any new possibilities. Meanwhile if your projects don’t Toot yet, find out how an ESP32 can do it.
Header: D J Shin, CC BY-SA 3.0.
5 thoughts on “End Of An Automation Era As Twitter Closes Its Doors To Free API Access”
“we hope that the spam bots don’t remain by paying for API access”
Oh, they will.
Or just by not using API, instead going through browser click automation.
Just waiting for the day that the most wretched hive of scum and villainy closes for good.
Bots are, generally, useless. There are a few that are helpful/fun, but largely they’re garbage. Spam bots are just going to factor the costs in and ramp up the quantity of posts to increase their cost/benefit position.
Its all fine with me,and kinda funny too,I have only accesed
the net “manualy”,component built computers,running various bootleg and open source software,all with a emphasis on not bieng tracked or offered(ha) stuff I did not ask to see
and have watched as each trending web app has drawn in
a huge crowd and then sucker punched them with a slow
inevitable slide into tedious ,censored, add heavy feeds
and the minute differences of how each itteration of this
engages people is not news
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)