Dishwasher Repair Nightmare: Chasing Down 3 Faults

It all started with a vague error code (shown in the image above) on [nophead]’s Bosch SMS88TW01G/01 dishwasher, and it touched off a months-long repair nightmare that even involved a logic analyzer. [nophead] is normally able to handily diagnose and repair electronic appliances, but this time he had no idea what he was in for.
Not only were three separate and unrelated faults at play (one of them misrepresented as a communications error that caused a lot of head-scratching) but to top it all off, the machine is just not very repair-friendly. The Bosch device utilized components which are not easily accessible. In the end [nophead] prevailed, but it truly was a nightmare repair of the highest order. So what went wrong?
One error appears to have been due to a manufacturing problem. While reverse-engineering the electronics in the appliance, [nophead] noticed a surface-mounted transistor that looked crooked. It was loose to the touch and fell into pieces when he attempted to desolder it. This part was responsible for switching an optical sensor, so that was one problem solved.
Another issue was a “communications error”. This actually came down to ground leakage due to a corroded and faulty heater, and to say that it was a pain to access is an understatement. Accessing this part requires the machine to be turned upside down, because the only way to get to it is by removing the base of the dishwasher, which itself requires a bizarre series of awkward and unintuitive steps to remove. Oh, and prior to turning the machine upside down, one has to purge the sump pump, which required a 3D-printed adapter… and the list goes on.
And the E02 error code, the thing that started it all? This was solved early in troubleshooting by changing a resistor value by a tiny amount. [nophead] is perfectly aware that this fix makes no sense, but perhaps it was in fact related to the ground leakage problem caused by the corroded heater. It may return to haunt the future, but in the meantime, the machine seems happy.
It goes to show that even though every fault has a cause and a reason, sometimes they are far from clear or accessible, and the road to repair is just a long slog. Heck, even phones these days can be bricked by accidentally swapping a 1.3 mm screw for a 1.2 mm screw.
15 thoughts on “Dishwasher Repair Nightmare: Chasing Down 3 Faults”
Just a word of caution: Before messing around with scopes, logic analyzers and stuff like this make sure your device has proper separation from mains and that GND is really GND/PE!!! Some appliances might use capacitive droppers or have weird voltages between the local “GND” and the PE (to with the GND of your scope and your computer is connected). Be careful with this or you can fry lots of expensive stuff, including yourself.
Good on for him for persistence. Ive had my 20y/o F+P DD603 apart more times than I can count. $2200 for a new one, no thanks! Fisher and Paykel gear seems to have maintenance in mind as a design consideration, all you need is a screwdriver and pliers. Plus I have the service manual which wasnt hard to find online.
Interesting. Bosch dishwashers are the top rated by Consumers Reports and have the highest 5/5 predicted reliability. Looks like this guy was a victim of the low end of the bell curve or got a particularly poorly designed model.
I hate Bosch appliances. We bought a new-built home ~10 years ago with a kitchen outfitted with Bosch appliances. A month after moving in the overhead microwave quit working. Mother-in-law was heating up something and opened the door. There was a pop and a small flash and it was dead. Builder came in, checked the wiring (found no faults) and replaced it. Worked for another month or two then the same thing happened. By then the builder was off on another project but sent a rep to take a look. They had no more but told us it was still under manufacturers warranty. Just give Bosch a call. Bosch passed us off to their local support contractor who told us that our model was no longer manufactured. They could get parts but it would take a while to get them. We had them make the order and bought a cheap ($70) counter top microwave from Target to get by. The parts arrived a month later, repair guy comes out and does his thing. Microwave seems to be working. A couple of weeks later, flash/pop. Dead microwave. I call the Bosch contractor again and am told they can order me some new parts. Same wait time. I told ’em not to bother. I went to a local appliance store, bought an inexpensive Samsung model, and had it installed. Today both the Samsung and the cheap Target microwave are still working.
What do we say about Bosch, Raymond? Bosch sucks.
My laser measure is still working. Anyway quite a few devices have maintenance functions buried in them. Even those with manual controls.
Good to see Nophead still doing interesting work and posting it.
Early days in Reprap his work and testing really helped influence and guide quite a bit of what I was doing (along with #reprap@freenode of course).
Sidenote: I need to do some similar reverse engineering on a Bosch dishwasher…attempting to disable the heating without causing errors.
I wondered if this was the same Nophead who contributed so much to reprap. you can’t keep a good man down.
It is. I still use a Mendel90 built from one of his kits, it is a workhorse.
There probably are errors stored, you just need to find the the combination to see them.
Not looking for errors…trying to disable the heat part of the cycle. I can easily cut the heater wire…but I suspect that will trigger issues.
I converted a dishwasher to a recirculating DI wash for PCBs…but I have to use the short cycle and/or watch it to avoid the heat cycle.
I found some pushbutton codes for another model that claimed the ability to disable using some sort of front panel Konami code…but I haven’t figured it out yet.
Some error codes are hidden from normal view and are accessed by holding buttons on startup. The pump/heater may be removable without turning upside down from the bottom. If you can get your arm in you can pull it out the side once the controller PCB is removed. Mine failed to get hot so based on internet assumed it was the relays. Nope, it was the propeller breaking off the waste pump which the dishwasher detected as in sufficient water flow in the heater. I repaired that with epoxy that worked surprisingly well, but in doing so created a small leak(heater pump is only clipped together) that after a few months caused the element to fail. I non genuine pump was fitted that then caused more problems as u think the NTC was slightly different or something, it was enough for it to give up heating the water sometimes. But Yet again, the error code was hidden and if you didnt know it looked like it completed its wash with no problems, except dishs dirty and water not very hot. A genuine pump has solved that now!
Our Bosch dishwasher wasn’t starting. I’d gotten used to looking up the error codes, which usually came down to removing some debris from the pump or drain hose. This time, it was showing code “H:04”, which I couldn’t find in the manual or online. Wasted an hour or so before I discovered that meant a four hour delayed start. :)
My NEFF (Same company as Bosch/Siemens) electric hob broke. A new one is > £1000 (US$1200) as it is “non-standard” size.
The hob would just flash “-“‘s in the control panel indicators.
Wife said “just get a new one” – which to me sounded like “Darling please repair it if possible”
A “new” replacement main board was about £280 ($330’ish) – and the main board is rather basic. If you add an installer coming out – it would have been another £60-£80 in callout plus 1 hour labour @ £60-100 – so roughly £500.
So I took it apart – and looked for the telltale signs of capacitor issues. And bingo – one slightly swollen capacitor. I did not have a similar one in the parts bin – but found one locally – and put in a replacement – and hey presto – the NEFF was working like a charm again. Actually much better than before – so the cap has obviously been a problem for some time. The original capacitor was “ok” spec-wise but not what I would have chosen for something that gets so hot for so many hours. And I would have chosen a better brand.
So if your operation of a NEFF/Bosch/Siemens Hob starts to feel “sluggish” is is probably a capacitor issue. But a £0.35 capacitor can fix it. For details and “forget-me-not” the repair is described on EEVBlog forum.
Recently, after some power outage issues, our Bosch oven wasn’t working. Fortunately I was able to whip out my new $58 portable o-scope (ZEEWEII DSO1511G) and debug it, after finding the factory maintenance and trouble shooting manual. The maintenance manual guide for testing signals between boards was “look for voltage drop to 4.7v every 2 seconds with a multi-meter”, but it’s much easier to confirm data signals with the o-scope.
The o-scope certainly paid for itself on that one repair.
Ugh, I echo the sentiments of MW, but only when it comes to dishwashers.
We had a Bosch dishwasher that went wrong. It would try to fill, error lights would come on, which pointed at a particular part of the water inlet system. I bypassed the fill sensors to check whether they were the problem, and one of them appeared to be faulty but was completely integrated into the assembly.
The particular part that was defective was going to cost half the total price we had paid for the dishwasher as new, so I scrapped the damned thing and bought a different, non-Bosch one for a lot less, and so far, *touch wood*, it is running just dandy.
If only companies would standardize their parts, but their excuse would probably be that it would stifle innovation. It would mean they couldn’t screw their customers out of a load more money more like.
Bosch DIY tools are very good value for money though.
