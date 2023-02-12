It’s been at least a couple of months since we’ve seen a different 3D modeling language project, so here’s [Lukasz Janyst] with GhostSCAD: a take on creating OpenSCAD models, using the Go language as the front end, bringing all the delights this modern modular language has to offer (and a few of its own idiosyncrasies.) As [Lukasz] says in the blog, from a programmer’s viewpoint, openSCAD has a number of failings that make it not necessarily hard, just kinda annoying to work with, due to the way the geometry tree works. The OpenSCAD way of working ends up with the programmer requiring knowledge of the internal workings of sub-modules, in order to work at the top level (assembly) which is not an ideal situation from a code reuse perspective.
A programmer would describe this problem as “abstraction leakage” and it doesn’t make modular, reusable coding easy to do without a lot of extra work. [Lukasz] says regarding the example GhostSCAD project, that some parts were modeled in a way that knowledge was needed of some mounting points of sub-modules, but those sub-modules had no way to expose this information to the outside world. GhostSCAD enables the programmer to define parts that expose specific parameters to the world that can be queried, for example, to produce a joining part, or an exploded assembly diagram. These properties can be interpreted without the querying module having any knowledge of the internal structure of the thing it’s working with. GhostSCAD provides a Java3D-like API for defining the geometry tree, which may be familiar to some.
The result of running the Go program is an openSCAD source file, which is not meant to be human-readable but can be subsequently executed and mesh files produced. So why not go check out the GitHub page, and dive into the examples? If you need to learn openSCAD first before you find out its shortcomings, then do check out our guide to mastering openSCAD.
One thought on “GhostSCAD: Marrying OpenSCAD And Golang”
As a hobbyist, does OpenSCAD make sense for me? I occasionally use FreeCAD to make simple parts and get them PLA 3D printed. I can program and have superficially played around with OpenSCAD but I’m more curious about the workflow differences, and how larger projects scale.
Right now its reasonably simple for me to jump into an older FreeCAD project and get up to speed in a few minutes by looking around and be ready to make incremental changes. In OpenSCAD how does that scale out? Would I need to read the code and comprehend the steps and be at the mercy of the comments I left at 3am on a Sunday morning or is there some other way?
I personally think programming/scripting based CAD tools are actually handier than mouse and sketching based ones (at least for us folks who are better at writing code than moving mouse around)
