In the rare case we listen to an audio CD these days, we typically rely on off-the-shelf hardware to decode the 1s and 0s into the dulcet tones of Weird Al Yankovic for our listening pleasure. [Lukas], however, was recently inspired to try decoding the pits and lands of a CD into audio for himself.
[Lukas] did the smart thing, and headed straight to the official Red Book Audio CD standard documents freely available on archive.org. That’s a heck of a lot cheaper than the €345 some publishers want to charge. Not wanting to use a microscope to read the individual pits and lands of the disc, [Lukas] used a DVD player. The electrical signals from the optical pickup were captured with an oscilloscope. 4 megasamples of the output were taken at a rate of 20 megasamples per second. This data was then ported over to a PC for further analysis in Python.
[Lukas] steps us through the methodology of turning this raw data of pits and lands into real audio. It’s a lot of work, and there are some confusing missteps thanks to the DVD player’s quirks. However, [Lukas] gets there in the end and shows that he truly understands how Red Book audio really works.
It’s always interesting to see older media explored at the bare level with logic analyzers and oscilloscopes. If you’ve been doing similar investigative work, don’t hesitate to drop us a line!
8 thoughts on “Decoding Compact Disc Audio From Scratch”
I just bought a set of the first five Lovin Spoonful albums. And a set of thefirst five (Young) Rascal albums. Fortydollars total, came from the UK.
So I may not be listening to much music, but I still buy and use CDs.
“I may not be listening to much music”
So, like the parents of teens during the 1960s, you have a difficult time calling what they listened to as “music”?
B^)
I’m not in the mood these days. But maybe if I listened, I’d feel better.
The only new acts I’ve bought were in 1990, 10,0000 Maniacs and the Indigo Girls.
I’m not sure why [Lukas] reinvented the wheel here; was he unaware of the ld-decode project, which HaD has even covered in the past? The same method can be used to capture the signal off the laser pickup, and there’s quite a bit of groundwork already covered, given that digital audio and digital data on Laserdiscs can be encoded in the audio track using EFM, in a remarkably similar way to how CD-DA is encoded.
An even more impressive project of Lukas gets ignored over and over by HaD:
HorizonEDA
When I saw “from scratch” in the title I thought it might be about recovering audio content from scratched CD.
My work on reverse engineering the Digital Compact Cassette doesn’t go quite as deep as that. So kudos! Very impressive.
I expect to eventually do the hard part of getting the bits directly off DCC tape and developing my own hardware to de-interlace, demodulate, error-correct and decode them, and I have all the necessary information to do that, but it will take a while. For now I’m at the stage of grabbing the hidden data such as text information that’s on every prerecorded tape but can’t be decoded by any recorder.
More info in my Hackaday project https://hackaday.io/project/20404 and in my presentation last November at the Hackaday Supercon (hopefully there will be an upcoming video).
The project linked above is on hold because of lack of space, but I’m currently working on a color graphic display replacement for the DCC 730 / 951 recorders. More information will follow in a new Hackaday project.
Hm, food fort thought regarding the enthusiastic archive.org plugging:
Big fan of archive.org! In this age of media-owning and -revising billionaires, rapidly disappearing knowledge and misinformation, it’s an essential societal asset.
Maybe, just maybe, we shouldn’t slashdot it (hackaday it?) by abusing it as CDN for pirated content on the front page.
