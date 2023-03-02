Norm Abram Is Back, And Thanks To AI, Now In HD

We’ve said many times that while woodworking is a bit outside our wheelhouse, we have immense respect for those with the skill and patience to turn dead trees into practical objects. Among such artisans, few are better known than the legendary Norm Abram — host of The New Yankee Workshop from 1989 to 2009 on PBS.
So we were pleased when the official YouTube channel for The New Yankee Workshop started uploading full episodes of the classic DIY show a few months back for a whole new generation to enjoy. The online availability of this valuable resource is noteworthy enough, but we were particularly impressed to see the channel start experimenting with AI enhanced versions of the program recently.
Originally broadcast in January of 1992, the “Child’s Wagon” episode of Yankee Workshop was previously only available in standard definition. Further, as it was a relatively low-budget PBS production, it would have been taped rather than filmed — meaning there’s no negative to go back and digitize at a higher resolution. But thanks to modern image enhancement techniques, the original video could be sharpened and scaled up to 1080p with fairly impressive results.
That said, the technology isn’t perfect, and the new HD release isn’t without a few “uncanny valley” moments. It’s particularly noticeable with human faces, but as the camera almost exclusively focuses on the work, this doesn’t come up often. There’s also a tendency for surfaces to look smoother and more uniform than they should, and reflective objects can exhibit some unusual visual artifacts.
Even with these quirks, this version makes for a far more comfortable viewing experience on today’s devices. It’s worth noting that so far only a couple episodes have been enhanced, each with an “AI HD” icon on the thumbnail image to denote them as such. Given the computational demands of this kind of enhancement, we expect it will be used only on a case-by-case basis for now. Still, it’s exciting to see this technology enter the mainstream, especially when its used on such culturally valuable content.
3 thoughts on “Norm Abram Is Back, And Thanks To AI, Now In HD”
Every time Norm brought the host of This Old House over to the Workshop for a very special woodworking item that a new job needed, the host would get the “batman’s cave” treatment. And even though the workshop was in fact in the barn itself, and the show’s offices were and probably still are in the famrhouse. I think the whole site is one of the oldest ones in the state.
My wish has been to have enough room for a large table or cabinet saw, but need to wait until my kids’ bikes and other stuff aren’t in the way.
Always appreciated Norm’s work, I grew up watching This Old House and the New Yankee Workshop. I often lament the loss of lifestyle shows that truly show how to, instead of just dramatising the relationship between the owner and contractor, or repeatedly just upcycling furniture and pallets using chalk paint.
Whilst there’s now a wealth of online video content that has explicit instructions, they often lack the capacity Norm has to deliver the information. You either get a 3 minute clip showing a pile of parts followed by a completed product, or 4 hours of uncut footage rambling about the 14 other ways they could have done it. Sometimes you get a combination of both, with 4 hours of rambling over multiple cuts so you never see how it was done.
Rarely do you find a channel of videos that breaks down the how-to, with practical visual instruction, and a little bit of why so well.
I wish there’d been an electronics equivalent on TV in my formative years.
