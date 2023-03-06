What’s Going To Happen To Legacy Broadcast Bands When The Lights Go Out?

Our smartphones have become our constant companions over the last decade, and it’s often said that they have been such a success because they’ve absorbed the features of so many of the other devices we used to carry. PDA? Check. Pager? Check. Flashlight? Check. Camera? Check. MP3 player? Of course, and the list goes on. But alongside all that portable tech there’s a wider effect on less portable technology, and it’s one that even has a social aspect to it as well. In simple terms, there’s a generational divide that the smartphone has brought into focus, between older people who consume media in ways born in the analogue age, and younger people for whom their media experience is customized and definitely non-linear.
The Kids Just Don’t Listen To The Radio Any More
The effect of this has been to see a slow erosion of the once-mighty reach of radio and TV broadcasters, and with that loss of listenership has come less of a need for the older technologies they relied on. Which leaves a fascinating question here at Hackaday, what is going to happen to all that spectrum? Indeed, there’s a deeper question behind all that, is lower frequency spectrum even that valuable any more?
In the old days, we had analogue TV in several-MHz-wide channels spread across a large part of the UHF bands and some smaller chunks of VHF. Among that we had 20 MHz of FM broadcasting around the 100 MHz mark, and disregarding shortwave, then a MHz of AM down around 1 MHz. Europeans got a bonus band down there too: we’ve got Long Wave, over 100 kHz of AM goodness roughly centered around 200 kHz.
The last twenty years have seen a shift to digital for all broadcast TV, with for Americans at least a bunch of those UHF frequencies being snapped up for data services. Radio has gone digital too, for Europeans with DAB in the 200 MHz-ish band, but we’ve still got a fairly thriving FM band even if governments are making noises about moving FM stations to digital. Meanwhile down at the bottom of the dial those AM and long wave bands are in terminal decline, with transmitters going silent across the board. Perhaps Americans still have more AM stations than Europeans, but we’d wager they are no longer the premium money spots.
Enthusiasts may point to digital AM systems such as DRM (Digital Radio Mondial) as their saviour, but can format music radio compete against streaming at all? In a few years then, it’s likely that the AM and longwave broadcast bands will be empty, and possibly not too far behind them the FM band too. What happens then, is the interesting part. Will they be sold on to new uses, or will they lie idle, waiting for a fresh purpose? It’s a question to which the answer is more complex than meets the eye, because it leaves the technical for the political.
How One Auction Broke An Industry Forever
Everybody likes free cash, but governments like it especially, and when it comes to radio spectrum they see it all as a huge pile of dollars, pounds, Euros, or whatever just waiting to be unlocked. Where this is being written in the UK, this is especially so, and for that we can thank the auction round for 3G mobile phones a couple of decades ago. The various companies entered an unsustainable bidding war and spent far too much on their allocations, and aside from nearly bankrupting a swath of the UK tech industry for a few years, they cemented an idea in the minds of British and other European politicians that free spectrum was a bonanza. Thus there was a keen appetite to empty whatever space they could find and flog it off to the highest bidder, something they found wasn’t as easy as they thought.
What happened next was that subsequent auctions proved to be damp squibs as potential buyers shied away from a 3G-style disaster. Meanwhile as 3G and then 4G services became ubiquitous they claimed another function previously served by an analogue device. PMR, the type of mobile radios that might once have been found in fleet vehicles everywhere, moved first from low VHF frequencies to switched 200 MHz services, and then followed everything else onto the mobile phone networks. Where once your taxi might have had a VHF radio with a switchboard, now the driver uses an app on a phone.
What To Do With Fading 20th Century Signals?
The upshot of this has been obvious to anyone with an SDR, where once there were plenty of channels both digital and analogue to be found with a scanner across VHF and UHF, those once-valuable bands are increasingly empty save for the airband and public services. We’re sure that governments would charge us a heap of money for a licence where our local taxi used to be, but how many of them do they issue now compared to decades ago? Not a lot, we’d wager.
What we’re seeing is in fact the sunset of 20th-century models of radio communication, in which range was valued over bandwidth. The short range and high bandwidth of a cell tower is infinitely more valuable when the landscape is dotted with them than the county or country-wide range and low bandwidth of a VHF channel or an AM broadcast frequency, so the importance of the latter two is inevitably waning. Over time we’ll see yet more services move to data streams, meaning that eventually save for a few radio amateurs there will be previous little left in the first 100 MHz or so beside the military and a few very specialised services.
So in years to come, what will happen to these bands? We very much doubt they’ll become a free-for-all, as a badly made AM pirate spewing kilowatts of harmonics audible in the gigahertz is not a desirable outcome for anyone. Instead we’re guessing they’ll languish, forgotten by all but a few enthusiasts polishing their vintage Philco tabletop radios. It’s sad, because we could imagine a vibrant future for an AM band in a world where limited power unlicensed microbroadcast transmissions were legal. This is to some extent already the case in some parts of the world, but if that were to become a more general thing with permissible power in the region of a watt or two then we could see large numbers of short-range stations co-existing across the dial.
We’d love it if that were to happen, but sadly we aren’t holding our breath.
In small town rural America, the radio is still alive and well. Cattle futures and all things ag related still appeal to farmers. You can pull up to about any farm store or livestock sale barn and there will be some farmer listening to the AM radio in his truck. It won’t die until all the farmers are dead.
Are the farmers not being replaced by robots?
No, but the people making the robots are. Lol
I can’t answer most of the questions. However “kids don’t listen to radio anymore” is partly a decision by the carriers who supply most of the cell phones to their customers. My carrier, and many others, have the manufacturer disable to FM reception capability. My cell phone manufacturer told me that, in Canada, only AM radio is available over the air via cell phone.
This needs to change. Government emergency preparedness is constantly telling us that we need a battery powered radio to receive emergency broadcasts. Small convenient inexpensive battery powered radios are not easy to find. Much better if Governments ordered manufacturers and carriers to enable over-the-air radio reception on cell phones. Let the public decide if they want to to listen via the expensive cell data network or to a local radio station. Force them (carriers) to allow access to both “free” and subscription AM, FM & XM stations / channels (with no additional payment to the carrier).
The kids literally aren’t doing anything anymore. Their limbic systems are permanently fried. Gonna be a lost generation
Yep, all those kids are going to be dumber than you are. Right. Thanks for dropping this insight on us.
As a parent of three tech savvy kids this does worry me. But then how useful has going down to the river and building huts been to me? In saying that, I really though they would get into CAD, I know I would have, when the 3d printer came home. One of the main reasons I bought it. Nope. Tiktok, roblox and youtube.0
AM broadcasts can be received on very basic equipment, and always had a potential emergency role during the Cold War years.
How much of 21st Century communications infrastructure could be knocked out with cyber attacks, a few conventional bombs or an attack on submarine cables?
Or simply everyone trying to use their phones at the same time. This has happened in the past.
In 2003 or 2005 there was a huge power failure across the US NE (East from Ohio) & into southern Ontario. The radio stations had broadcast power longer than the cell towers.
I work in a place that serves the hotel industry and I don’t get what I am seeing. They are replacing their handheld radios that talk directly to each other with no necessary subscription service with cellphones. Much previous voice communication goes by text and button clicks in an app now. That part makes sense as it allows data mining to improve efficiency. But rather than install free-to-use WiFi they do it all over cellular internet. So much money for what Part15 devices do for free!
Likewise I don’t get when in-town taxi or delivery services make that switch. It is so easy to cover a town with a repeater. A two way radio install in a car can outlast several generations of cellphones.
Cellular data is not cheap!
I guess when you can just pass the cost down to the consumer no one cares…
I might be able to shed some light on the why. I use to work for a company that had a Motorola made system where we all had hand held radios. Why would service companies switch from those to smart phones? Costs. While that local system doesn’t use any cell data those system aren’t cheap to maintain/upgrade either and with smart phones being so ubiquitous it’s easier to have everyone use that then purchase and maintain one of those systems.
blucollarcritic has reminded me of a place I used to work. We leased radios from an outside company who serviced our radios & repeater. They charged a lot for contract battery replacements. I acquired a battery analyzer / conditioner which showed clearly that many of the replacement batteries were almost as bad as those being replaced. They stopped arguing once I provided the analysis results from the machine, but the replacement batteries were much better.
One of the arguments in favour of smart phones was a reduction in paper work & clerical staff. Maintenance workers received & completed their work orders on their phones. No clerk needed to copy type time sheets and written work orders to record work completed. I don’t know how useful the data was – the clerk edited the completed information & locations to ensure uniformity in the records. eg mechanics, plumbers & electricians all had different descriptions of the same locations – without the edit, work done in a location was not properly reportable.
I can honestly say that the only time in the last 15 to 20 years that I have listened to radio, and this is AM broadcast only, was during severe weather events such as hurricanes. WHen I moved to a farm in the early 2000’s, we didn’t have cell phone service for almost 4 years and I had erected a 40 foot rohn 25G towe rfor a massive TV antenna to get programming from Houston. Forget about internet outside of satellite. But for tv, we used a Tivo to record programming on the 80+ digital channels we were able to receive, so we did a lot of “time shifting” so we didn’t have to listen to commercials. This is what lead me to stop listening to broadcast AM and FM as I was so tired of them. But I do believe AM has a purpose, much more so than FM.
I think there will still be a role for NPR and stuff, but totally agree- current AM stations are either super religious or super right-wing, and I don’t see any of those shuttering any time soon. Probably an accurate prediction of what will happen to FM eventually, and maybe even cell phones once everyone gets eyePhones or brainstem implants or whatever.
What’s going to happen is what has been happening for the last few decades- see the short wave broadcast bands for the example- the broadcast airwaves will be taken over by right wing nuts, religious nuts, right wing religious nuts, and right wing white supremacist religious nuts. The only people who listen to that drivel are old farmers, but unfortunately, they have a disproportionate representation in our politics, so expect the T***p train to keep barreling on through all previous limits of decency, stupidity, and legality.
It’s us “old farmers” who grow your food.
As for representation in politics, we are stewards for large areas of land and pay significant property taxes.
Taxation without representation was one of the major drivers in getting the USA independent from England. Study your history – the real history, not what they indoctrinate you with in school.
Support community radio it’s all that’s left. I don’t have it here, similar collage towns do! They keep you up on what’s up downtown. No need for faecesbook etc. All 3 of our AM legacy stations are on LP-FM, so AM is vestigial now.
I think broadcast FM will have some extra longevity in sprawling metropolitan areas with underdeveloped public transit. It’s much easier to pop on my local NPR station in the car and get both advertising free music and news here in LA than to pull up and unlock my phone. Two commutes worth of NPR is more than enough to keep me abreast of current events I should be aware of in a trustworthy, no nonsense, format.
You can listen to AM with a crystal radio. Not so much for other services.
And some place to string an antenna of the right length. I had a crystal radio when I was about 10. My dad helped me build it from a kit, and we strung the antenna from the house to the garden shed. It sort of worked, but mostly not clear, and reception was erratic.
I listen to radio all the time in the car. One station has particularly good music programming, another good commentary. They’re better curated than Spotify and smarter than Reddit, respectively.
(My tax dollars at work, though. One is the public equivalent of a college radio station, and the other the equivalen of an NPR station.)
