A common complaint among laptop users is that while battery technology has vastly improved over the past decades, a simulltaneous shrink in form factors has meant that a typical laptop today doesn’t last much longer on a battery charge than one from the early 2000s. But it doesn’t have to be that way, as [Andreas Eriksen] demonstrates with his entry for the Low Power Challenge. The PotatoP is a portable computer that should be able to run for about two years on a single battery charge, and can be topped up through an integrated solar panel.
Granted, it doesn’t have the processing power of even the cheapest laptop you can buy today, but it’s perfectly fine for [Andreas]’s use case. He’s a Lisp hacker, and a Sparkfun RedBoard Artemis can run uLisp just fine on its 48 MHz Cortex-M4F processor. The operating environment is very basic though, even requiring [Andreas] to write his own text editor, called Typo, to give him editing luxuries like backspace functionality and a movable cursor.
The Artemis board is very power-efficient by itself – typical power consumption is less than 1 mA. [Andreas] added a simple monochrome black-and-white LCD screen capable of displaying 53 columns of text, plus an SD card reader for data storage, and designed a sleek 3D-printed case to hold everything together. When running a typical piece of code, the entire system uses around 2.5 mA, which translates to about 125 days of continuous run-time on the beefy 12000 mAh lithium battery. Add a bit of solar power, plus a more realistic eight-hour working day, and the two year runtime estimated by [Andreas] appears entirely reasonable.
This has to be one of the most power-efficient portables we’ve ever seen, and one running Lisp at that. Despite its age, Lisp keeps popping up in interesting custom computers like the Lisperati1000 cyberdeck and The Lisp Badge.
3 thoughts on “Low Power Challenge: The PotatoP Runs Lisp For Months Without Recharging”
The form factor is one take on battery technology. Another is that processors will gladly burst to 65 or 80 watts, instead of 6 or 8. And screens are 400Nit 4k HD instead of reflective 40 character.
I personally find anything smaller than a Lenovo X230 or T4x0 series a serious pain to use. Dell and HP thin aluminum laptops feel and operate like cheap junk compared to a magnesium soft touch rubberized Industry grade laptops.
Also the tech is much cheaper. A $100-300 craptop today would have been a $1000 back then when adjusted for inflation. If you start looking in the same price range it is much better today.
I’m looking for what the keyboard is, looks similar to my Happy Hacking Lite
I’ve been looking for a laptop that I can take hiking and camping, for the sole purpose of writing things down. It only has to take text entry, but has to take a regular keyboard for this. Not a rubberized chicklet keyboard, not a compressed/remapped laptop keyboard, and definitely not an on-screen touch keyboard with special keys to switch to numerics or special characters. (I’ll pack a USB keyboard with it.)
Paper and pen are my fallbacks, but I can type much faster than I can write, and with less effort. There are times when the text flows so fast that I want to get it all on paper as fast as I can think it without waiting for my handwriting to catch up. Also, lots of writing tends to make my hands cramp up.
Getting a device for this is nigh impossible – you would think that something is available with an e-ink display or low power LCD that could hold a charge for more than a day, but nothing I’ve found will last more than a couple of hours.
Something for writers on a writer’s retreat.
If anyone has suggestions, I’d love to see them.
