Make Anything Clockwork With This Ridiculous Stick-On Device

Clockwork devices were popular right up until motors and electronics proved far more capable in just about every way. However, there’s something charming about a device you can wind up to make it do its thing. To recreate this feeling on modern technology, [Kousuke Saito] created a clockwork winder that you can fit to a wide variety of modern appliances. 

Somehow it just feels right.

The design is simple. It consists of a motor which is run from a battery. The two components are installed in a 3D printed housing with a magnet on the bottom. When the device is attached to a metal surface, a switch is activated which turns the motor on. The motor is attached to a large printed “winding key” that would be familiar to anyone who has used a clockwork toy or timepiece before. If the magnetic manner of activation is familiar, you might recall it from [Kousuke Saito’s] chirping cicada project.

It’s a silly build, to be sure. Regardless, when placed on certain appliances, like a simple fan, the motion really does imply that the clockwork winder is connected to the mechanism inside. It’s a falsehood, of course, but a joyous one.

We’ve featured some real clockwork hardware before, too, like these amazing time locks.

  5. Many years ago, the mid 1970’s IIRC, I witnessed a VW bug on the highway. Unsurprising, as they were everywhere, air cooled and inexpensive, and as safe as any other car of the time, but this was special.

    It had the ‘wind up’ option for when the little engine couldn’t.

    A giant (maybe 1m wide) wind up key was attached to the back, rotating as the car went along the road, rocking the car around as it cut the airflow at different angles, possibly, at times, improving the aerodynamics of the vehicle.

    Some thing one never forgets.

  6. Brilliant(ly ridiculous ;)
    Suggestions for “improvement”:
    1. It sticks out too far for my tastes.
    2. It should have either A) a wireless current sensor placed inline with the appliance to turn it on and off with the actual operation, or B) a wireless relay that only allows the appliance to operate once it’s been “wound up” (which fails “on” if communication with the key is lost).

