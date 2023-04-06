Finding Paths With Water Is A-Mazing

We aren’t sure if it qualifies as fluidic logic, but [Steve Mould] was inspired by a simulation of water flowing through a maze and decided to build some actual mazes and watch water flowing through them. It turns out there are several physical effects in play, and you can see [Steve] discuss them in the video below.

The maze, of course, has to be oriented so that water flows into the top and flows out of the bottom. Without much thought, you’d think that the water just goes to the bottom and then fills up. Eventually, the part that is open at the bottom will have water coming out, right? Turns out it isn’t that simple.

A combination of air pressure and surface tension conspire to make the water do better than expected. Not that it perfectly solves it, but it doesn’t just fill up the entire maze, either. Even more interesting is that once the water has found the bottom, changing the water color will clearly show the path through the maze since nearly all of the new colored water will follow the flow path.

Practical? We can’t think of why. But it is a great think piece on how water flows and what sort of forces can affect it.

[Steve] is no stranger to making water work out algorithms, something called fluidic logic.

8 thoughts on “Finding Paths With Water Is A-Mazing

  2. I’m not sure why, but this reminds me of that story where they used some sort of fungus to map out the most efficient path and either used that as the basis or overlaid it with the Japanese subway system. The idea that water or single-cell organisms are ‘smart’ wrt efficiency.

  3. “has to be oriented so that water flows into the top and flows out of the bottom”
    Actually, I don’t think it does – or at least, only so far as the in is on the top and the out is on one of the other three sides (i.e. the input “head” of water must be higher than the exit to allow gravity to do its thing). While the bottom of the maze would start filling first, it would get to a point where the air-pressure prevents it filling entirely and eventually it would start flowing out of an exit orifice.

  4. would love to see this maze solving with smoke instead of water. Lay the maze flat on the table and inject smoke into the entrance, try with differing velocities of smoke.

