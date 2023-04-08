We all make things. Sometimes we make things for ourselves, sometimes for the broader hacker community, and sometimes we make things for normal folks. It’s this last category where it gets tricky, and critical. I was reminded of all of this watching Chris Combs’ excellent Supercon 2022 talk on how to make it as an artist.
“But I’m not making art!” I hear you say? About half of Chris’ talk is about how he makes his tech art worry-free for galleries to install, and that essentially means making it normie-proof – making sure it runs as soon as the power is turned on, day in, day out, without hacker intervention, because venues hate having you on site to debug. As Tom joked in the podcast, it’s a little bit like designing for space: it’s a strange environment, you can’t send out repair teams, and it has to have failsafes that make sure it works.
What is striking about the talk is that there is a common core of practices that make our hardware projects more reliable, whatever their destination. Things like having a watchdog that’ll reboot if it goes wrong, designing for modularity whenever possible, building in hanging or mounting options if that’s relevant, and writing up at least a simple, single-page info sheet with everything that you need to know to keep it running. Of course with art, aesthetics matters more than usual. Or does it?
So suppose you’re making a thing for a normal person, that must run without your babysitting. What is the common core of precautionary design steps you take?
5 thoughts on “Design For People”
Label things! the buttons! What it even is…!
Make sure that every wire is secure – give it a good shake and drop it a few times to see UFM anything is loose.
Have empathy for the people who will be interacting with whatever you’re making. Put yourself in their shoes – what are the things they’re going to be doing every time they interact with your device? What do they do today, and why? How, specifically, do they do these things, and how do the interactions you’re asking your user to execute fit into their existing context & workflow? Often, the salient goals of whatever process they’re using today are red herrings – things they’re doing because they’re forced to, or are making do with the tools they have today. So, what are they _actually_ trying to achieve? What do they do if something goes wrong? Questions like this abound, but the important thing is that the end user’s goal is not to use your doodad to do a thing: it’s to do the thing as efficiently as they can for whatever definition of “efficient” applies within their context.
Obviously the importance of this kind of understanding and one’s ability to achieve or act upon it depends quite a bit on one’s particular organization & role, but where possible this means three things:
* Talk to these people early, and keep talking to them as you iterate. Go to them and learn from them if possible.
* Codify your understanding as detailed engineering requirements with specific criteria.
* Be willing to change (or fight for changing) those requirements as your understanding changes.
*Don’t go changing established practices and processes simply because you want to; sometimes it has knock-off effects elsewhere that you can’t see.
I’m reminded of the photograph of a brass door handle from a museum, worn down to a thin stub, because apparently children’s hands are made out of acid.
Interesting read and a number of very good practices indeed.
Another interesting target audience to design for is children. Would love to read about other people’s experience with that. :-D
