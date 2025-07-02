[Bogdan Micea] uses a laptop cooler, but was a bit annoyed that his cooler would run at the same power no matter how hard the laptop was working. Rather than keep adjusting the cooler’s power manually, he automated it by installing an Arduino Pro Micro as a controller in the cooler and writing a Rust controller application for his computer.
[Bogdan]’s cooler is controlled by four buttons, which can have different functions depending on how long they’re pressed. After mapping out their functionality and minor quirks, [Bogdan] soldered four transistors in parallel with the buttons to let the Arduino simulate button presses; another four Arduino pins accept input from the buttons to monitor their state. The Arduino USB port connects to the cooler’s original USB power input, so the cooler looks superficially unchanged. When the cooler starts up, the Arduino sets it to a known state, then monitors the buttons. Since it can both monitor and control the buttons, it can notify the computer when the cooler’s state changes, or change the state when the computer sends a command.
On the computer’s part, the control software creates a system tray that displays and allows the user to change the cooler’s current activity. The control program can detect the CPU’s temperature and adjust the cooler’s power automatically, and the Arduino can detect the laptop’s suspend state and control power accordingly.
Somewhat surprisingly, this seems to be the first laptop cooler we’ve seen modified. We have seen a laptop cooler used to overclock a Teensy, though, and a laptop’s stock fans modified.
Making A Smarter Laptop Cooler
4 thoughts on “Making A Smarter Laptop Cooler”
I am humbled by the fact that you published an article about my project. Thank you!
For those interested, a by-product of this project was the idiomatic integration of libusb’s async interface with Rust, which I’m also trying to upstream here: https://github.com/a1ien/rusb/pull/221.
Lots of fans sucking on the solid flat parts of a laptop. These are a joke instead of coupling to the fan port on the specific laptop. The vent port is usually on the side anyway. Seems better to make a cooler that mates to the actual cooling path and augments it. Definitely do not block any ports with cloth or debris.
I have thought about this, since the inlet port is on the bottom on many PCs. Use a beefy blower to push air in, with a proper filter etc.; you can potentially get less noise due to a bigger fan spinning slower, and the tiny laptop fan may as well shut off due to the low temps
Interesting I went about this a different way.
I am using two fans mounted behind my Framework 3d printed windows tablet. I have connected the home assistant guest agent to my homeassistant mqtt integration and the fans respond to cpu usage and cpu temperature reported to home assistant from the guest agent. I’ve noticed since doing this the onboard fan runs much less and my temperatures are more consistent.
