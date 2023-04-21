The ThinkPad line of laptops has been widely prized not only by businesses but also by those who appreciate a high standard of hardware quality and repairability. But some think the cracks are starting to form in their reputation, as it seems that new ThinkPads are sacrificing quality for aesthetics and cost. As a result a huge modding scene has popped up around models that are a few years old like [Cal] found out when working on this X230.
At first he only made some cosmetic improvements to the laptop like replacing the worn palm rest, but quickly found himself in a rabbit hole with other upgrades like swapping out the keyboard and battery. The new keyboard is a 7-row X220 keyboard, which required modification of the connector and flashing the embedded controller with a hacked image to change the keyboard map without needing to make changes at the OS level. From there, he decided to replace the lackluster screen with a 1920×1080 matte IPS panel using an adapter board from Nitrocaster, and finished off his upgrades with a customized Coreboot BIOS for improved performance and security.
While Coreboot doesn’t remove all of the binary blobs that a bootloader like libreboot does, it’s not compatible with more modern machines like this X230. Still, you’ll get many benefits from using Coreboot instead of the stock bootloader. For running Linux on a daily driver laptop, we appreciate all of these updates and expect that [Cal] will get plenty of years of use out of his machine. We’ve definitely seen an active modding scene for ThinkPads that were (at the time) seven years old and still going strong, so we’d expect nothing less for this one.
5 thoughts on “Getting The Most From Fading ThinkPads”
Does anyone know of an open BIOS for the X270?
The original article is 2.5 years old.
To meet journalistic standards, HaD should at least have set it into today’s context (e.g. price, power, parts availability).
For what it’s worth Libreboot currently lists x230 as supported: https://libreboot.org/docs/hardware/#laptops-intel-x86
I am still using a 10 years old 2 core cpu laptop. Is incredible how much horsepower a pc has nowadays and how little we use them for (besides AAA gaming). I wont buy a non used laptop ever again, because anything from some years back can be found pretty cheap and still fulfill real workload usages.
Is like smartphones, the only real improvement (from a real world usage pov) is camera quality.
Depends on what you do as to how ‘little we use them for’ as there is lots beside gaming that will push the SBC or old core2duo machine rather hard. For instance while CAD will work on such low spec machines just fine for the low detail simpler models it will start to chug as things get complex (even though many CAD packages are rather more single thread so not getting the best of a modern CPU the thread performance on these older machines just isn’t up to the job). And even just for browsing the web it will depend on which websites you visit – the web on the whole is a vast amount more bloated than it used to be in the 90’s and some websites are going to fill your your old systems RAM to breaking point as they slow the whole machine to a crawl (though an ad blocker and script disable helps hugely at controlling that bloat)… I too mostly use a core2duo as my laptop of choice, though I did get a Steamdeck recently that is largely intended to replace that system for my portable needs.
I agree with you alot more on smartphones – the hardware may be much much more potent but the OS limitations mean you really don’t get to use it (and that is assuming the hardware can actually dissipate or absorb the heat it produces for long enough to be a useful performance increase over the old phones).
