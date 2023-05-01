USB is a well-defined standard for which there are a reasonable array of connectors for product designers to use in whatever their application is. Which of course means that so many manufacturers have resorted to using proprietary connectors, probably to ensure that replacements are suitably overpriced. [Teaching Tech] had this problem with a fancy in-car video device, but rather than admit defeat with a missing cable, he decided to create his own replacement from scratch.
The plug in use was a multi-way round design probably chosen to match the harshness of the automotive environment. The first solution was to hook up a USB cable to a set of loose pins, but after a search to find the perfect-fitting set of pins a 3D printed housing was designed to replace the shell of the original. There’s an ouch moment in the video below the break as he receives a hot glue burn while assembling the final cable, but the result is a working and easy to use cable that allows access to all the device functions. Something to remember, next time you have a proprietary cable that’s gone missing.
4 thoughts on “Recreating A Non-Standard USB Cable”
Haha, l just know I couldn’t take the effort for the outerjhousing. I’d just put some oversized heatshrink around all of them and fill the cavities with cold hotglue and them put the hotairgun on it.
Also, in the end of the video it shows modular connectors from housing to pcb, that is more likely where I would have broken in and added a standard USB socket…
But the demo is a good show and tell for the design and thoughts
I would’ve just bought the Hirose connector and wired the custom cable up from there instead of printing it, but hey, it worked.
The part looks like a Hirose HR30-6P-6SD.
That’s a great example of a really cool project and implementation, which unfortunately was entirely unnecessary.
He could’ve just purchased a HRS HR30 series connector, part number HR30-6P-6P.
On the other hand, then he wouldn’t have been able to make a video.
Gotta get those clicks!
