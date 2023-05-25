3D Model Subscriptions Are Coming, But Who’s Buying?

We’ve all been there before — you need some 3D printable design that you figure must be common enough that somebody has already designed it, so you point your browser to Thingiverse or Printables, and in a few minutes you’ve got STL in hand and are ready to slice and print. If the design worked for you, perhaps you’ll go back and post an image of your print and leave a word of thanks to the designer.
Afterwards, you’ll probably never give that person a second thought for the rest of your life. Within a day or two, there’s a good chance you won’t even remember their username. It’s why most of the model sharing sites will present you with a list of your recently downloaded models when you want to upload a picture of your print, otherwise there’s a good chance you wouldn’t be able to find the thing.
Now if you really liked the model, you might go as far as following the designer. But even then, there would likely be some extenuating circumstances. After all, even the most expertly designed widget is still just a widget, and the chances of that person creating another one that you’d also happen to need seems exceedingly slim. Most of the interactions on these model sharing sites are like two ships passing in the night; it so happened that you and the creator had similar enough needs that you could both use the same printable object, but there’s no telling if you’ll ever cross paths with them again.
Which is why the recent announcements, dropped just hours from each other, that both Thangs and Printables would be rolling out paid subscription services seems so odd. Both sites claim that not only is there a demand for a service that would allow users to pay designers monthly for their designs, but that existing services such as Patreon are unable to meet the unique challenges involved.
Both sites say they have the solution, and can help creators turn their passion for 3D design into a regular revenue stream — as long as they get their piece of the action, that is.
Supply and Demand
The idea of offering paid subscriptions for an individual’s content is of course nothing new. As previously mentioned, Patreon is already an option used by creators as a way for their followers to support them financially. In return, they get perks like early access to new content or direct one-on-one contact with the creator themselves. If you’re willing to support them at a high enough monthly level, there’s often the opportunity to have custom work commissioned. Perhaps the most notorious of these services is OnlyFans, which has become the unofficial home of bespoke adult content that can only be unlocked via monthly tithing.
With such services, there’s a clear expectation of continual content. Whether it’s early access to a YouTube video about retrocomputing or high-res images of a scantily-clad photo shoot, there’s an implicit guarantee that your monthly support grants you access to a regular flow of something that’s interesting or desirable. It’s simple economics — they have something people want, and customers are willing to pay regularly for it.
But how that fits in with 3D printing is a bit less clear. As most of us have come to realize by now, desktop 3D printing is best suited to producing highly customized one-off objects. Sure there are occasions where a group of people will serendipitously require the same object, say a holder for a particular tool, which is why model sharing sites were established in the first place. But that’s still just a one time exchange.
What about the next month, or the month after that? What could that same designer offer you that would keep your interest over the long term, much less be worth the cost of admission?
Experience tells us that, for the most part, the most important and valuable objects you’ll ever print on your desktop machine will have two things in common: you’ll design it yourself, and you probably won’t even know it was something you needed beforehand.
Technical Difficulties
Being Hackaday, we’ve thus far approached this from a practical standpoint. In this community we largely use 3D printing as a tool to build personal projects that may or may not be of use to anyone else. In such an environment, the monthly subscription model is a tough sell. But to be fair, some are more interested in the artistic applications of the technology.
In that case, perhaps you do have a favorite 3D artist, and you’d be willing to pay every month to get access to their latest piece. We could certainly see somebody putting out a few dollars a month to get access to models like wargaming miniatures or busts of celebrities or historical figures — in other words, streams of printable objects that could remain fresh and exciting for months or even years to come.
But even in that case, it’s difficult to see why we need a dedicated subscription service…much less two of them. In the announcements about their respective services, Thangs and Printables both cited the challenges of managing users and content downloads. The Printables blog post specifically points to Patreon’s lack of file hosing, and goes on to explain how creators are left to figure out how to securely provide their models to supporters.
It goes as far as to say that, in some cases, dealing with the logistics of this consumes more time than it takes to create the pieces being shared in the first place.
That’s a claim we’re skeptical of, to put it mildly. This isn’t the 1990s, and file hosting is hardly difficult to come by. For example, GitHub offers granular repository permissions that would allow you to create a private repository that only invited users could view and comment on.
We’d also point out that, due to the lack of any DRM on STL files, there’s no way to actually limit who can use them once they’ve been downloaded. So even if you did come up with an elaborate authentication system to make sure only paying customers got access to your latest model, nothing except their conscience would stop one of them from immediately re-uploading it to another model hosting site for free and making the whole endeavour moot.
Suffering from Success
To that end, at least Thangs says they have a plan in place. Using their 3D search engine technology, the service will be able to “notify creators if content from paid membership plans has been publicly shared without permission on a number of third party platforms.” What the creator is supposed to do with said information is, unfortunately, a bit less clear.
Those who’ve been involved with desktop 3D printing for awhile will likely remember the saga of Aria the Dragon. When it was discovered that somebody on eBay was printing and selling the Creative Commons licensed model without any attribution to creator Louise Driggers, it triggered a huge debate about the nature of 3D printed art. The seller argued that Louise gave up her rights by putting the model online, and if it wasn’t for the negative press coverage the situation garnered, it’s not clear eBay or Thingiverse would have bothered to get involved.
When a creator finds one of their subscription models is being offered for free somewhere else, will they have to make as much noise as Louise did to get results? Or will Thangs put on the necessary pressure to make sure that these models are removed from rival services in a timely manner? Unfortunately, we probably won’t know the answer until somebody has their work copied out from under them.
There’s Gold in Them STLs
Let’s be clear, creators should absolutely have the tools necessary to charge for their 3D models if they wish, and we’d love to see people earning a living doing so. But creating two competing monthly subscription services just seems like a lot of wasted effort, especially for a problem that seems like it’s already been largely solved. Sites like Cults3D and cgtrader have allowed creators to sell their models for years, no subscription required. If you like a particular model, you can simply buy it like any other piece of digital content.
But ultimately, whether the 3D printing subscription services actually take off depends on the community. So what do the good readers of Hackaday think? Is this the kind of monetary incentive creators need to produce the next generation of printable models, or will it be looked back on as yet another misguided attempt to cash in on the hype surrounding a technology that seems perfectly content with teetering on the edge of mainstream adoption?
Some of these 3D modelers also provide you selling rights access when you subscribe to them, which makes it (vaguely) profitable if you feel like selling locally/to friends/etc — if anything, the selling costs can cover the subscription and a couple spools of filament every now and then.
I absolutely believe that people should be able to charge for their models and am glad to see sites incorporating some sort of pay model. I will say, though, that I am disappointed that Printables did not implement an option for people to individually charge for models. I don’t generate enough models to make anyone want to subscribe to me; however, I really would like to put a modest price on a couple of my more popular works. FWIW, I won’t pay a monthly subscription fee to anyone just to get one model that I want. I’ll just go without. Cults3D still wins for me in that regard. Please Printables (and Thingiverse), add an option for us to individually charge for models.
Given that they are probably going to go the YouTube etc path of paying creators less and less as time goes on. Essentially turning into treating them as cash cows, only due a fraction of a percent of their revenue generation. It is probably better just to host the files yourself with an ad smothered download page and donation buttons (paypal, patreon, crypto etc).
I think it’s a missed opportunity to implement a subscription system similar to what Flattr attempted. Let users pay a monthly sum and then automatically spread that to all creators whose models the user downloaded that month…
This still looks like the failing cable TV business model: We prefer that you subscribe to 200 channels, instead of charging you just for the 2 you actually want. And cable TV has more likelihood of continual demand for the channels of actual interest.
Damn, don’t remind me, I cut the cord earlier than many, due to my cable co offering the illusion of choice in channel packages, and shuffling the damn packages every 6 months. I was already exasperated with that, having to jump around the packages to get a couple of decent channels, then when they quit analog completely, three of the analog channels that I watched that were in basic, suddenly popped into packages only, one of them premium. I presumed this was intentional frustration generation, since when I called again to complain and switch packages around to chase the channels, and they gave me the “But sir, for only $250 a month you can have everything and a timeshift PVR head unit” nope nope nope. (The PVR unit was also very crappy, had channel and program lockouts and only 2 hours storage.) … Having everything was an anti-feature anyway, even for a tenth of the price, magnet for the kind of mooches who turn up on your couch and consume your food and drink all day.
that would be nice, and better to all the creators.
Or the simple way, just a way for people to pay for the models they downloaded, no subscriptions necessary, or maybe with a subscription you could download any model, then for those that want to download a lot, it would be cheaper so subscribe.
As long as the subscription based options, or any payment features are additional to the sites then I’m not opposed. I’m sure they create at least some drag on page development and upkeep, so that’s a bit disappointing. The consumer 3d printing realm was largely conjured out of the RepRap project. Even though today cheap printers are available for purchase at prices you’d be hard to beat via DIY I guess I still see it as one of the few places you can still count on sharing and community to come without someone jingling a tip jar. I have published designs on Printables (mostly hearing aid models to be fitted to stuffed animals so kids can have toys that look just like them). I provided a low friction PayPal tip link if anyone feels inclined, but I’d rather see the designs get used regardless of whether or not it fills my pockets. The creative commons licensing choices make those terms easy to set up (even though they’re likely mostly indefensible for small abuses).
If Printables or Thingiverse start pushing subscriptions over sharing freely then I assume it will be the end of their roads with a short term windfall. At its core I still believe the 3d printing community, much like Hackaday, is more about enabling DIY and makers as neighbors and friends, not a marketplace.
As to your ships passing in the night reference. That’s usually how it works, but I’ve found it takes little effort to get a conversation going. I recently needed to modify a phone holder model I found on Thingiverse. Even though it was several years old it took <48 hours to contact the author (half way around the globe) and I had the original model files to make my modifications from rather than having to hack on imported STLs. He shared them freely along with some helpful advice on how to accomplish my changes.
As I start down the rabbit hole of D&D, this makes a bit of sense to me. I found someone on Printables who has already published a number of models I like, and have printed, so I started supporting them on Patreon as a way to say thank you for their work.
Completely tangential but I really like that Prusa supports STEP files – I’ve converted all my models from STL to STEP so they are more easily editable by downloaders.
Please everyone do the same :-)
I encourage to do so with every part I upload to Printables.
STEP and source file (FreeCAD in my case).
Noone wants to modify stinkin STL files…
In addition to that I started the FreeCAD-Group on Printables some time ago which has gained quite some userbase over the time. Come and join if you like!
History repeats itself. During the 3D printing bubble, there was no shortage of these services popping up. But there was a shortage of people actually using these services. There is most likely some demand, but I don’t think it will be big enough. As people rather have individual models they paid for, or free models. However, time will tell.
Hmmm, how many of these models are of commercial items? That could be a fly in this “making money” scheme.
Sadly this will only inspire designers to churn out quick low-quality models to keep up sheer quantity so subscribers will feel like they’re getting value from their money. Selling digital files is hard enough still and trying to relay the value of a single sculpt that took many, many hours to refine and detail in ZBrush on top of test print and document is a losing proposition.
On top of that, once a monetization model is added to a 3D file host it always ends up causing a wave of spammy advertising from unethical designers which results with the entire domain getting blacklisted from large 3D printing communities. Try posting a link to a MMF or Cults design in /r/3Dprinting or the larger discord servers to see what I mean.
This is not some new niche being served, but an existing niche being served better. Currently, modellers run a Patreon and distribute models by some 3rd party hosting method (e.g. filesharing site, updated bittorrent repository, etc) due to Patreon being shite at file hosting. That leaves a lot to be desired in terms of reliability, access control and revocation. Rather than tilting at windmills and trying to get Patreon to up their file hosting game, instead Printables & Thangs are using their existing very good 3d model hosting service and tacking on the subscription portion. This will probably be a perfect fit for modellers who solely work with 3D models, but probably less so for those who produce mixed medium art (e.g. models, but also composited scenes, or rigs, or animations, etc).
Not sure why this is news – there are already tons of 3D file subscriptions (mainly in the miniature scene) because specific creators or studios have demonstrated consistent quality and have a back catalogue users want. Many are Patreon integrated – e.g. The Makers Cult and their Universal Guard and other War Hammer 40K proxies.
Do I like free STLs and generally put my designs up for free? Yes.
Do I also believe creators should be allowed to charge whatever they believe is a reasonable price for their work? Also yes.
That means that some files might require money and creators might decide to also offer a subscription or other bundle. While we might get a bunch of low quality subscription .STLs that nobody buys more 3D is always a good thing. What I’m hoping for is more money in the space helps more creators make more/ better things and maybe leads to better CAD tools we all can use as most of my value in 3D printing is making custom objects to fit the things I already have on hand.
Absolute 100% coal. Taking 3d printing and SaaSifying it… This is supposed to be about finally downloading a car, not paying another godforsaken monthly subscription for microplastics
I hope they can pay for some better developers so they can fix the performance & usability issues the site has. Search boxes jumping around playing hide and seek, pagination allergy/aversion (which leads to a really bad case of Facebook scroll slowdown syndrome) and a terrible search engine makes the page a pain to use at times, and it’s quite frequently simply completely unavailable.
Main customers are people with no engineering knowledge who print rainbow articulated caterpillars and sell them for 6 bucks at the flea market. Yet another ecosystem centered around converting chinese plastic into american landfill waste.
