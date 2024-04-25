Let’s face it — electronics are hard. Difficult concepts, tiny parts, inscrutable datasheets, and a hundred other factors make it easy to screw up in new and exciting ways. Sometimes the Magic Smoke is released, but more often things just don’t work even though they absolutely should, and no amount of banging your head on the bench seems to change things.
It’s at times like this that one questions their sanity, as [Gili Yankovitch] probably did when he discovered that not all CH32V003s are created equal. In an attempt to recreate the Linux-on-a-microcontroller project, [Gili] decided to go with the A4M6 variant of the dirt-cheap RISC-V microcontroller. This variant lives in a SOP16 package, which makes soldering a bit easier than either of the 20-pin versions, which come in either QFN or TSSOP packages.
Wisely checking the datasheet before proceeding, [Gili] was surprised and alarmed that the clock line for the SPI interface didn’t appear to be bonded out to a pin. Not believing his eyes, he turned to the ultimate source of truth and knowledge, where pretty much everyone came to the same conclusion: the vendor done screwed up.
Now, is this a bug, or is this a feature? Opinions will vary, of course. We assume that the company will claim it’s intentional to provide only two of the three pins needed to support a critical interface, while every end user who gets tripped up by this will certainly consider it a mistake. But forewarned is forearmed, as they say, and hats off to [Gili] for taking one for the team and letting the community know.
8 thoughts on “Chip Mystery: The Case Of The Purloined Pin”
Both the 8 pin and the 16 pin variants lack the SPI functionality. This is right there in the second page of the datasheet–it used to be on the first page, but pagination pushed it to the second. Both of the 20 pin variants (QFN and TSSOP) have it and neither of the SOIC variants do.
It is roundly considered quite the oversight to not have it on the SOIC packages, but with 20 signals to start with, something has to give on the smaller packages. This isn’t some expensive chip with an I/O matrix. For every combined signal on a pin, that’s one more bond wire that has to be made for this $0.15 chip.
I’d also push back on the TSSOP20 being hard to solder. It’s quite easy to solder if you’ve done even a few SMD devices. I would suggest one avoid the QFN unless one really *likes* SMT soldering.
Can anyone get the discord link to work?
I agree, it is pretty common for some functions to be missing on smallest package variants.
In this case a workaround could be to use USART2 in synchronous mode, where it can be configured to work pretty much like SPI.
What I understand (I haven’t tried it in practice (yet)) from the STM datasheets is that on the very small packages they simply bond two pads to the same pin. So you’re supposed to program the other pad on that pin to “input” to prevent messing with whatever you want to do with the other pad bonded to that pin. That would’ve been easy to do. but then say SPI would’ve “broken UART2” or something like that. But you do have to have the bonding machine that can do that of course. Not sure if that’s an issue.
To clarify two pads to one pin: pads PA2 and PB4 might both be connected to pin1 of the package.
They should have removed the MOSI & MISO labels on the pinout diagram, but other than that, it’s just they had to choose to lose something and SPI functionality was their choice.
Why would they want to remove those? Those pins still do have the MISO and MOSI functionality. If you want to stream out/in a bunch of bits over those pins, you certainly can. You just don’t get a clock signal to go with it.
This is useful for a lot of signal generation taskslike WS2812B LED driving. There’s an ‘abuse of SPI’ TX example in the ch32v003fun repo that uses SPI to drive a string of LEDs. You can use anything but the 8 pin part with that example. It doesn’t need the clock pin of the SPI to work, so it’s fine on the 16 pin variant.
So, in this case it seems the datasheet is correct, but the author should probably have put a line in cap letters saying that the clock is missing to help the unfortunate user. Generally, datasheets seem to ‘try’ to be unhelpful and dont flag such obvious pit falls.
I recently tried to locate a ‘missing’ hydraulic diverter valve on my robot tractor. The electrical schematic showed the presence of a switch and wiring, the mechanicals showed the actual mechanical lever, but the hydraulic schematic showed nothing. After 2 days of frantically deciphering hydraulic hieroglyphics and searching on the actual machine it was confirmed – NO DIVERTER VALVE. A quick phone call to a main dealer confirmed “Oh yeah, that manufacturer often leaves out features, presumably to keep costs down”. ….. At least I now have some idea of how the hydraulics work.
Why do people keep using slow discord?
