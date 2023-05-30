Will Electric Tractors Farm Your Food?

There are two professions used to driving single-seaters with hundreds of horsepower, one of which is very exclusive and the other of which can be found anywhere the ground is fertile enough to support agriculture. Formula One drivers operate fragile machines pushed to the edges of their performance envelope, while the tractor at the hands of a farmer is designed to reliably perform huge tasks on dodgy ground in all weathers. Today’s tractor is invariably a large machine powered by a diesel engine, and it’s the equal of all tasks on a modern farm. Against that backdrop then it’s interesting to read the Smithsonian magazine’s look at the emerging world of electric tractors. Will they replace diesel as the source of traction in the fields?
The two firms they focus on first are Monarch Tractor, and Solectrac. Both manufacturers offer small machines of the type we’d be inclined to describe as an orchard tractor, and Monarch are offering an autonomous option as part of their package. They also feature Farm-ng, whose machine called amusingly the Amiga, is a much smaller affair which we are guessing would be super-useful on a very intensive operation such as market gardening. We’re especially pleased to see that the emerging small electric tractor industry is embracing right to repair, something the traditional manufacturers are famous for ignoring.
It’s obvious that none of these machines are going to revolutionize the world of large high-power tractors any time soon, as they are too small for the job and can’t offer the 24/7 operation required at busy times on a farm. But it’s obvious they would be very useful on a small farm, and in particular for those tractor applications where the machine is a platform which goes from place to place to aid static work, they could be better than their diesel equivalents.
It’s odd that over the years we’ve not covered any electric tractors before. Perhaps that is, until you search instead for agricultural robots.
Once electric tractors start using EV scale batteries, DC fast charging will allow them to come closer to the uptime diesel tractors have.
Planting and harvest definitely need short recharge times or very long runtime, but many of the farms near me are taking advantage of the big buildings they have to install big solar systems. Some of it is for backup power, but there’s plenty to charge equipment as well.
V2G and V2L would enhance that with portable backup power from the tractors.
No, it won’t. The duty-cycle is too severe at this stage and the infrastructure and operating cost once the battery life-cycle is truly incorporated within the costs over the lifetime of the units will still make EV prohibitively expensive.
Much like trains, the big, heavy, and slow design allows for the kind of batteries motor vehicles wouldn’t.
As for solar, agrivoltaics will become more of a thing with certain crops.
https://youtu.be/u_hRm-WFM1M
Am I the only one who sees the absolute re-haul of the distribution system that is on the horizon because of the rise in EVs? The current distribution system in most countries can barely handle a hot summer with the added load of the air conditioners running.
It feels dumb to ask but why is this never talked about? Any “industry insiders” with knowledge on this?
I don’t think that the ‘hobbyist mini drones’ would exist as they do today if they ran on gasoline/ liquid fuel.
