More Ideas For Setting Up An Electronics Workbench

Setting up an electronics work area is a highly personal and situational affair, with many interesting problems to be solved, and for many of us, significant budget constraints. The requirements for electronics development vary wildly depending upon the sort of work to be undertaken, but there is core equipment that many of us would consider a bare minimum for usability. [Badar Jahangir Kayani] is at the start of his career as an electrical engineer, and has documented the kitting out of his personal work areas for others to learn from.
As we already touched upon, the cost is often the main driving factor determining what we end up with, and this cost-vs-performance/quality tradeoff is what makes some of us fret over a buying decision. Buying secondhand off eBay is an option, but a lack of warranty and the unknowable condition are not great selling points.
[Badar] has a good grasp of the basic concepts of usability, such as keeping the most frequently used tools, instruments, and components out in the open. Less frequently used stuff is stored in drawers, bins, and compartment boxes. Buying the same storage systems keeps things as consistent as much as possible since it makes storing them easier. We were particularly interested in the use of the cloud-based database solution, Airtable used to create a parts database for minimal outlay.
There is also a lot of detail about how to walk that cost/quality/performance tightrope and get the best-valued gear currently on the market. Some notable examples are the UNI-T UT61E Digital Multimeter for general test use, the Controleo3 reflow controller for SMT assembly, and the Omnifixo OF-M4 magnetic fixament kit for that fiddly wiring part. [Badar] also recommends the FumeClear Solder Fume Extractor, although they lament that particular bit of kit is still under evaluation.
Obviously, we’ve talked about work areas a lot on these pages, like this time. For those with more space, this flippin’ awesome bench will be of interest, and if space is tight (or travel is a regular thing) might we suggest this 3D printed DIN-rail mounting cube as a starting point?
4 thoughts on “More Ideas For Setting Up An Electronics Workbench”
A built-in mini fridge is a must for me.
my next electronics workbench will go in a new
off grid battery building,7’wide,14’long,and tall enough
for full hight and over head storage,say 8 ‘ sloping up to
12’
have a number of upgrades on my wish list,excess power
when in float going to a heat pump for water heating and
a larger 10kw wind turbine I want to set up to run “wild”
to heaters in a green house
so lots of room needed for 440v transformers and big
bad ass switching diodes…….away from the house
This is amazing. I can’t say I have seen a better writeup of something like this. Must resist the urge to duplicate it, already have too much stuff.
Make sure you don’t store those parts bins anywhere near a window or they will turn to dust. Ask me how I know. Though modern houses probably have UV blocking windows.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)