Contrary View: Chatbots Don’t Help Programmers

[Bertrand Meyer] is a decided contrarian in his views on AI and programming. In a recent Communications of the ACM blog post, he reveals that — unlike many others — he thinks AI in its current state isn’t very useful for practical programming. He was responding, in part, to another article from the ACM entitled “The End of Programming,” which, like many other articles, is claiming that, soon, no one will write software the way we do and have done for the last few decades. You can see [Matt Welsh] describe his thoughts on this in the video below. But [Bertrand] disagrees.
As we have also noted, [Bretrand] says:
“AI in its modern form, however, does not generate correct programs: it generates programs inferred from many earlier programs it has seen. These programs look correct but have no guarantee of correctness.”
That wasn’t our favorite quote, though. His characterization of an AI programming assistant as “a cocky graduate student, smart and widely read, also quick to apologize, but thoroughly, invariably, sloppy and unreliable” resonated with us, as well.
Ultimately, we think we agree with [Bertrand] — at least for now. As he points out, the iPhone wasn’t well-received at first, but it grew into its own. This is the early days of AI chatbots, so perhaps they will get better. But, like any engineering project, you have to weigh the risk of being wrong with the consequence. Getting a quiz question wrong or putting a wrong hyperlink in a web page is an annoyance in most cases. Producing software that’s wrong can cost millions at the bank and lives in a self-driving car.
Maybe we expect too much. We’ve seen successful cases of using chatbots as more of a junior assistant, taking on tasks like converting data, producing test cases, and other things that it seems to be good at doing. But, then again, everyone who will take your job started out as a junior assistant at some point.
Programming and even electronic development with the helping hand of AI is… different. GPT is like the one colleague who has seen lots of the good, the bad and the ugly, making educated guesses sound like facts.
Most of the time and for rather basic algorithms and architectures it’s working fairly well, but when you try to put together more complex stuff, the error rate rises quite a bit. Then it’s still helpful in suggesting (even creative) options to debug the code until you find out she made the mistake. At least shes apologizing for the inconvenience and reminds you of her cut off date and limited knowledge.
Bottom line: She’s like the partner in crime you always wanted, but without the drama or any other psyco-, socio- or biological side effects as in: always in the same mood and never beating around the bush when there’s a mistake regardless from which side of the screen.
The current generation of AI has had the benefit of largely learning from human-generated content. Sure, the internet includes a load of crap but I like to think software source code at least is reasonably sane, on the whole.
But as time goes on future AI will learn from content increasingly produced by other AI. If each generation intoduces its own flaws…
Beyond the AI driven software testing improving the quality, the graal of bug free software could become affordable, thanks to AI based software proof.
“Is there any mercury in neon lamps?” asked a question on Quora the other day. “Yes, there’s a small amount…”, offered a helpful answer. I went to make a comment on this and was taken by magic to a chatbot, to whom I explained that no, there’s neon and maybe a little argon in a neon lamp, but no mercury. The ‘bot apologized and said it corrected its answer. Well, why did you write that stupid thing to begin with? Did you write the question too? Will stupidity now become rampant? Can we detect stupid chatbot blatherings? I know when my doctor’s robonurse calls with an appointment reminder, can I do it with a bullshit generator?
