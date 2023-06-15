The Simplest Social Engineering Hack Of Them All

Here at Hackaday we cover news and interesting features for the hacker community, with an emphasis more on the hardware side. Nevertheless we also cover stories from time to time from the broader world of security. These usually involve vulnerabilities discovered through the patient work of software or hardware researchers, and are certainly what we’d call hacking. But what about those information security breaches that aren’t hacks like that at all? What happens when the person being breached simply gives you the information?
I’ve got one, and while it’s Not A Hack, it’s definitely something that we and those outside our community need to talk about. I’m talking about the depressingly common occurrence of organisations who should know better, gifting their letterhead to all and sundry in the form of freely editable Word documents.
A Bit Of Paper That Unlocks So Many Doors
A letterhead may seem to those of us on the cutting edge of technology as though it hails from a bygone era, but in legal and trust terms it’s still in so many circumstances the key that unlocks the door. If you turn up with an official-looking letter on the right letterhead, it’s taken at face value. In my time I’ve had to supply just that for medical, financial, and legal transactions. Thus the letterhead, and the ability to use it, is a key piece of an organisation’s security. We can poke holes in this outdated convention as much as we like, but anything printed on a letterhead carries that organisation’s trust and reputation with it.
In my time I’ve received Word document letters from numerous organisations that should know better, and using the letterhead is as simple as rewriting the letter in my word processor. These include my bank, my university, the BBC, more than one major publishing house, a specialist National Health Service clinic, and even in a particularly funny episode, the solicitors hired by some nasty people who were trying to harass me.
If I were a criminal I could have tried several lucrative financial frauds using those letter headings. I could have used the NHS one with my local doctor to be prescribed interesting pharmaceuticals, and I could probably have used the professional and university ones to secure work I’m unqualified for. Such is the value attributed to these documents. Sadly I haven’t kept a rogue’s gallery for you to leaf through, but instead in each case I’ve politely informed them of their security breach and deleted the document unless it was one of importance that I needed to hang on to. I’m uncertain of the legality behind it all, but I am guessing the crime isn’t in possessing a freely given electronic letterhead but in using it for nefarious purposes.
As if the above list of random big names who were kind enough to gift me their letterhead wasn’t enough, when researching this piece I was astounded to find large organisations in the public and private sectors who even make them available for download. I have declined to put up any links, but, in some cases letters for public consumption can be found online as Word documents, and there are even organisations that publish communication design and style guides containing the blank letterheadings ready for use. You really couldn’t make this up!
Basic Security Left To The Lowest Paid
At fault of course is partly a lack of understanding of just what an electronic version of a document really means. The task of drafting and sending out is left to the lowest paid workers at the bottom of the ladder, and they evidently have no idea that there is a security risk involved; to them the document simply is what’s spat out by Word. If ever a fraud is traced back to a letterheading in a Word document you can be certain it’s those lowly minions who will be for the chop, but the real culprits lie higher up the food chain for not instituting appropriate policies and training. What needs to happen is for letterhead to be considered as important a part of organisational security as any other electronic asset.
Documents still need to be sent out, so how should they be doing it? The obvious first choice is to use PDF, as a readily accepted electronic document format. They’re by no means perfect as a proprietary format, and some of the advanced PDF features need Adobe’s own reader which isn’t available on all platforms, but they are at least well understood and ubiquitous. PDFs can of course still be edited, but the barrier to entry for the miscreant is immediately higher. Alternatively there are various secure online delivery platforms, for example my accountant makes his documents available through a portal for which I have to supply a secured login. If there’s a credible open-source equivalent to either of these options, we’d love to hear it.
While my parody letter headings in the header image should be easy enough to spot, the same can’t be said for the real thing. I’m preaching to the infosec choir in a Hackaday piece so you’ll probably be with me on most of these points, but what’s to be done? As always, the comments await.
4 thoughts on “The Simplest Social Engineering Hack Of Them All”
I think the security hole is not the distribution of an image (that image’s location at the top of a document notwithstanding) but the acceptance of an image at the top of a document as in any way shape or form authoritative.
Besides, cloning a letterhead from a PDF is just as casually trivial as from a word document, a ‘secure’ document delivery services ceases to be secure as soon as that document can actually be read by anyone (if you can see it on a screen or on a printout, you can duplicate it), and even a physical document is a relatively minor photoshop skill barrier away from casual replication.
Naming and shaming should be directed to those who accept an unsigned image as a certificate, not those who use it as a way to make their letters look pretty / conform to branding.
It’s the same “we imagine it might magically somehow be secure so treat it as absolutely secure without a second through” fantasising that leads people to distribute cleartext passwords via email (ignoring that email is also cleartext), or who print their WiFi password on the outside of their building and wonder how so many people can ‘hack in’ from outside.
Can’t really disagree with this. All the assets you need to construct a realistic-looking letterhead are on the websites of most organisations. No-one is going to start treating those assets as “part of organisation security” – the whole point of having them on the website is to make them accessible.
Copying an image out of a PDF is so trivial that it’s not worth discussing, no matter how many of Adobe’s security features are enabled; a screenshot will still do the job. Likewise any “secure” document delivery system.
Even if there are open source versions of the “secure” document delivery system available, the problem is always where to host them (and that they don’t really help with this problem).
This is a really good point and just giving things away on the website is such an obvious risk that could be mitigated by simply… not giving it away on the website.
There are SO MANY ORGs that just up and publish communication and design guideline packages for everything in a nice tidy document complete with zip file of all the reference images.
I get how it is easier to keep it all in one document package for internal and external so the poor schmuck who has to update and compile it has an easier time, but it really should be split as internal and external.
ie, internal should be everything you need to send a letter **AS THE COMPANY** and nobody outside of the org would ever need that.
External is quite common and I see that as “this is how you need to treat our brand logo so the lawyers don’t get excited”
