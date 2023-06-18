Detecting Meteors With SDR

The simplest way to look for meteors is to go outside at night and look up — but it’s not terribly effective. Fortunately, there’s a better way: radio. With a software-defined radio and a little know-how from [Tech Minds], you can easily find them, as you can see in the video below.

This uses the UK meteor beacon we’ve looked at before. The beacon pushes an RF signal out so you can read the reflections from meteors. If you are too far from the beacon, you may need a special antenna or you might have to find another beacon altogether. We know of the Graves radar in France and we have to wonder if you couldn’t use some commercial transmitter with a little experimentation.

[Tech Minds] has some practical tips to share if you want to try doing it yourself. If you want to see what a detected meteor looks like, you can visit the UK beacon’s gallery page.

We saw another presentation on the UK beacon earlier this year. Using commercial transmitters sounds like it might be easy, but apparently, it isn’t.