In Praise Of RPN (with Python Or C)

HP calculators, slide rules, and Forth all have something in common: reverse polish notation or RPN. Admittedly, slide rules don’t really have RPN, but you work problems on them the same way you do with an RPN calculator. For whatever reason, RPN didn’t really succeed in the general marketplace, and you might wonder why it was ever a thing. The biggest reason is that RPN is very easy to implement compared to working through proper algebraic, or infix, notation. In addition, in the early years of computers and calculators, you didn’t have much to work with, and people were used to using slide rules, so having something that didn’t take a lot of code that matched how users worked anyway was a win-win.
What is RPN?
If you haven’t encountered RPN before, it is an easy way to express math without ambiguity. For example, what’s 5 + 3 * 6? It’s 23 and not 48. By order of operations you know that you have to multiply before you add, even if you wrote down the multiplication second. You have to read through the whole equation before you can get started with math, and if you want to force the other result, you’ll need parentheses.
With RPN, there is no ambiguity depending on secret rules or parentheses, nor is there any reason to remember things unnecessarily. For instance, to calculate our example you have to read all the way through once to figure out that you have to multiply first, then you need to remember that is pending and add the 5. With RPN, you go left to right, and every time you see an operator, you act on it and move on. With RPN, you would write
3 6 * 5 +.
While HP calculators were the most common place to encounter RPN, it wasn’t the only place. Frieden calculators had it, too. Some early computers and calculators supported it but didn’t name it. Some Soviet-era calculators used it, too, including the famous Elektronika B3-34, which was featured in a science fiction story in a Soviet magazine aimed at young people in 1985. The story set problems that had to be worked on the calculator.
How to Do Algebraic
It is illustrative to see how complex it is to do algebraic expressions the “normal” way. The usual method is to use two stacks and a precedence table. The steps are:
1. Grab a token
2. If the token is a number, push it on the value stack.
3. If the token is an operator, check to see if it is lower in precedence than the top of the operator stack (e.g., this is a plus sign, and the top of the stack is for multiplication). If so, do the indicated operation from the top of the stack, update the value stack, and then repeat this step.
4. Once the current operator is higher in precedence than the top of the operator stack, push it on the operator stack.
5. Repeat all steps until you are done, and then work through whatever is left on the stack.
Usually, you have a low precedence start marker and a high precedence end marker that are fake tokens. Open parenthesis is also high precedence. After that, you have the operators in their usual order. So consider (5+2) + 6*3. If you add the start and end markers (I’ll use []), you get [(5+2)+6*3].
After processing the first plus sign, the operator stack will contain: [(+, and the value stack will have 5 (and, soon, 5 2). The close parenthesis will cause 5+2 to calculate and remove the opening match. So then the value stack will have 7, and the operator stack will be empty.
When you read the end marker, the value stack will be 7 6 3, and the operator stack will be [+ *. Since the end marker is higher than everything else, step 3 will cause it first to compute 6*3, leaving the stacks to contain 7 18 and [+. Another pass through step 3 leaves 25 and [ which matches the ], and the operation is complete.
While this isn’t that hard, it does take two stacks and a table. The stacks can be arbitrarily long, although in practice, that isn’t necessary. But it still seems like a lot of work.
Python RPN
Processing RPN, on the other hand, is easy. If you see a number, push it on the value stack. If you see an operator, pop off enough stuff from the stack, do the operation, and put the result back on the stack. In Python, this is very simple (see the entire code on this gist):
# parse an RPN string and execute it def parse(self,s): tokens=s.split() for token in tokens: try: num=float(token) rpn.push(num) except ValueError: if token=="x" or token=="X": # exchange top of stack exchange() elif token=="?": # dump stack self.dump() elif token=="+": rpn.add() elif token=='-': rpn.sub() elif token=="*": rpn.mul() elif token=="/": rpn.div() elif token[0]=="!": self.vars[token[1:]]=self.peek() # store tos in var elif token[0]=="@": self.push(self.vars[token[1:]]) # push var to tos else: raise Exception("Unknown operator or number:" + token)
This handles the four basic math functions and a few special operators to exchange the two top stack elements or display the stack. It can also store named variables
(!somevar) and use them again later (
@somevar). Prefer C? There is a simple version in the gist, also.
Why Not?
If you need to represent math in a program, you might consider RPN. It is fast to write and easy on resources. Of course, you can just as easily make the infix algorithm spit out RPN code instead of doing the work itself, but there isn’t much benefit to that unless you are writing a compiler. Going the other way is possible, too, but a little harder.
Then again, if you don’t mind having a lot more power and you are using Python, you might think about using
eval() for infix notation. However, since it can execute anything Python, that’s not the right answer for all programs, especially not those that process user input. Not to mention, that’s notoriously hard to do in compiled languages like C.
Some pretty beefy computer/calculators used RPN. Or, you can homebrew one.
I love my RPN on my calculator since I can do several intermediate calculations, then e.g., sum them all up by pressing ‘+’ a few times. But, for writing code, Polish Notation (not Reverse Polish Notation) is easier for me to read/think in. I.e., as used in Lisp:
(* (+ 1 2 3 4) 7)
= 70
(mapcar ‘+ ‘(1 3 5 7) ‘( 2 4 6 8))
= (3 7 11 15)
The REAL fun begins when you try to deal with the implicit operations, and unary negation (with the minus sign doing doth unary and binary duties)
One should keep in mind that algebraic notation is not the same as the infix we use in most programming languages. Algebraic notation takes several years for students to become comfortable with, but provides a lot of cues (position, size, etc) that infix does not, but provides a lot of advantages when dealing with math as math, rather than math as numeric evaluation.
Should one be inspired to write their own infix–>postfix routine, or direct infix evaluator, it is useful to keep two precedence classes for each operator: one as an input token, and one as a token on the operator stack. This greatly reduced the complexity of the logic with nothing but another column in the table. For example, open paren is only high precedence on input. Once it is stacked up, it is low, since any operator but its matching close that follows it will go to the stack.
Named functions are actually fairly easy to build in, as well, as the function name (and open paren for the parameter) are treated as an open paren, matching with a close. When popped, the appropriate function is invoked like any other operator. For example, sin( invokes sine, sqrt( invokes the root, and a ( on its own invokes a null function.
The fun comes when you try to fit it into a couple Kbytes
RPN syntax is really neat for test software, because you can write a simple parser. e.g. for an arduino sktech:
uint16_t gParam0, gParam1;
void Ui(char ch) {
switch(ch) {
case ‘a’ : TestFuncA(gParam0); Pop(); break;
case ‘b’ : TestFuncB(gParam0, gParam1); Pop(); Pop(); break;
case ‘….etc..’ : TestFuncEtc(…); Pop(s); break;
case ‘ ‘ : gParam1=gParam0; gParam0=0; break;
default:
if(ch>=’0’ & ch<'9') { gParam0=gParam0*10+ch-'9'; }
}
}
void Pop() { gParam0=gParam1; gParam1=0; }
It takes a certain dedication to write a whole article about a thing, and never explain that it’s called Reverse Polish Notation.
While using Python’s eval() is probably not what you want, using ast.literal_eval() works much better.
> So then the value stack will have 7, and the operator stack will be empty.
What happened to the [ that was at the bottom of the operator stack?
Next paragraph:
> When you read the end marker, the value stack will be 7 6 3, and the operator stack will be [+ *
Oh, the operator stack has the [ again.
Regarding slide rules and RPN: The thing with slide rules is, with my circular KL-1 for instance (I never used the conventional sort), you have two independent variables in the state of the device (two knobs, or one cursor and one slide), but you have lots of virtual/dependent variables which are functions of those two, and which can be used for I/O (different rows of print to look at). You also have more actions available than there are math operations, because you can perform the same math operation multiple ways depending on what you want. The relationships between these virtual variables are such that by choosing a valid action, you can store the result of a math operation between two variables on another variable.
There’s always two stored pieces of real information in “memory”, but sometimes you invalidate and ignore one of them because you moved something which made it useless. Generally, you would really like not only to store the information but also to be able to *read* the information in the result, so you may ignore information that’s no longer got a readable or useful value anywhere. But even apart from that, an example. You might have an operand value of 3.2 in any of the variables, and must look for an operation which allows you to read off a final result after multiplying by 6. So the variable which stores 3.2 is given and can’t be invalidated, the variable you enter 6 into must be possible to read a 6 on so that you can input it, and must be related to the other variables such that one of them lets you read off a multiplied result of the two inputs. Described that way, it seems a lot harder than it really is to find the right action, but to me that doesn’t sound like RPN except in that it saves on reordering parentheses before beginning. Though it’s not really infix either.
