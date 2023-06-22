Power tool batteries are a convenient portable power supply for all manner of different things. [Zachary Goode] noticed that Ryobi was using them to power soldering irons, but no such tool existed in the DeWalt range. Thus, he set about to build such a rig himself.
The build relies on a simple 3D-printed adapter to suck power from a DeWalt drill battery. It’s a little piece of plastic with spade terminals inserted to act as the contacts. Armed with this tool, [Zachary] included it as part of a simple compact portable soldering iron design that relies on the off-the-shelf T12-952 controller board. This allows him to use the rig with a wide variety of common soldering iron handpieces, like his favored Hakko FX-951. The design also features a lithium-ion battery protection circuit of [Zachary]’s own design, to make up for the fact that DeWalt don’t integrate them into their battery packs.
The high power density of lithium rechargeable batteries has led to a proliferation of portable soldering irons in recent years. Some are even completely handheld, with no external wires or power supplies to speak of. If you’ve been whipping up your own gear to solder on the go, don’t hesitate to drop us a line!
7 thoughts on “Portable Soldering Station Runs On Drill Batteries”
Dewalt might steal this idea, and then sue for patent infringement.
This Australian company has been making power tool battery powered soldering stations for a while.
https://www.jmmsolutions.com.au/collections/solder-stations
I don’t intend this to demean the products in the link, but it it saddens me to see so many incompatible tool batteries listed, and how many other tool builders are not listed?
I have one from JMMSolutions. Another option is Pinecil (USB-C), since DeWalt does sell a USB-C adaptor that can be used to charge the battery or to run a USB device.
Rigid also has a USB shoe for their 20 volt(?) batteries.
Since Ryobi and Milwaulkie do the drill battery-powered-soldering-iron, I’d say that it’s only a matter of time that dewalt do it as well.
FWIW, TS100 style irons also work well on an 18V drill battery. I made a Ryobi battery adaptor from a cut up broken Ryobi tool skin, a metre of silicone jacketed wire and a glob of silicone goo to attach the cable, for my TS100, years ago. Its been very useful.
