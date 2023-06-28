While there are a lot of exciting electric vehicles finally coming to market, many of us feel nostalgic for the fossil cars of our youth. [Mihir Vardhan] restored his grandfather’s car with an unusual gas-to-EV conversion.
While this conversion starts in the usual fashion by pulling out the gas engine, [Vardhan] takes a different tack than most by not just bolting an electric motor up to the transmission. Instead, he and his crew removed the head and pistons from the petrol burner and bolted the electric motor to the top on an L-shaped bracket. Using the timing belt to transfer power to the crankshaft, there is no need to figure out additional motors for the A/C compressor or power steering pump, greatly simplifying implementation.
[Vardhan] did need to add a vacuum pump for the braking system and used a DC/DC converter to step down the 72V traction battery voltage to the 12V needed to charge the accessory battery. While it doesn’t exactly boast the performance of a Tesla, his bargain-basement conversion does yield a converted vehicle that can get around town for only around $3k US, even if it does mean your EV still needs oil changes. We think this could work even better on a vehicle with a timing chain instead of a belt, but it’s certainly an interesting way to go about the conversion process.
We’ve covered our fondness for EV conversions in the past for cars, motorcycles, and boats if you’d like to dig deeper. Have your own EV conversion you think we should cover? Send us a tip!
8 thoughts on “A Different Approach To EV Conversions”
many modern cars are built so cheaply they lack a keyway on the crankshaft cog. I think this is a terrible idea because a timing belt or chain is not rated to the torque it takes to pull a car loaded with people around.
What is “1 Rupee per kilometer” in Freedom units?
40 rods to the hogshead.
That’s aprox. $0.019 per mile.
This is a very creative idea, but yeah probably a timing chain would be better, or a direct coupling between the nose of the crankshaft (if accessible) and the motor. I’ve seen hybrids made this way, where someone stuck an electric motor onto the front of a longitudinal engine, and got regeneration and assist (and starting) out of it.
One thing to note is that in some engines, mostly overhead valve ones not overhead cam ones, the oil pump is driven by the camshaft, so you can’t remove the chain and swap it over to your electric motor, but would need to extend the chain.
And the nice thing is you don’t have to junk a perfectly good car.
I’ve always been curious about the ability to convert an existing hybrid vehicle to EV-only, by “simply” removing the gas engine (and related components), and installing more battery capacity. In an e-Four car where the gasoline engine is only used to charge the battery, I wonder if a huge supercapacitor bank+big battery would be sufficient to charge the smaller battery already inside the car.
Yes. Please this. I too want this pattern.
