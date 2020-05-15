Electric Vehicles Continue The Same Wasteful Mistakes That Limit Longevity

A while back, I sat in the newish electric car that was the pride and joy of a friend of mine, and had what was at the time an odd experience. Instead of getting in, turning the key, and driving off, the car instead had to boot up.
The feeling was of a piece of software rather than a piece of hardware, and there was a tangible wait before the start button could be pressed. It was a miracle of technology that could travel smoothly and quietly for all but the longest journeys I could possibly throw at it on relative pennies-worth of electricity, but I hated it. As a technologist and car enthusiast, I should be all over these types of motor vehicles. I live for new technology and I lust after its latest incarnations in many fields including automobiles.
I want my next car to have an electric motor, I want it to push the boundaries of what is capable with a battery and I want it to be an automotive tour de force. The switch to electric cars represents an opportunity like no other to deliver a new type of car that doesn’t carry the baggage of what has gone before, but in that car I saw a future in which they were going badly astray.
I don’t want my next vehicle to be a car like my friend’s one, and to understand why that is the case it’s worth going back a few decades to the cars my parents drove back when when jumpers were goalposts, and the home computer was just a gleam in the eye of a few long-haired outsiders in California.
When Rust Buckets Ruled the Open Road
By the 1970s, the basic design and layout of a car had begun to reach its zenith. Lift the hood on a VW Golf Mk1 from 1974 or a FIAT 127 from 1971 and you’ll find the same transverse engine with a front-wheel-drive transmission stuck on the end (Pay attention, in-sump-gearbox Mini enthusiasts!) of it that most of you will see in the car on your driveway today. In the rest of their construction you’ll see earlier iterations of the safety and comfort innovations you’re used to.
Throughout the world, the vast majority of cars on the road today use this configuration, with rear-wheel-drive, longitudinal engines, and rear engines having become something of an oddity. While the designers had nailed the basic format though, the materials hadn’t quite caught up with the demands of the product. The better 1970s cars were on the whole pretty reliable and easy to fix when they went wrong, but as any older car enthusiast will tell you today, the quality of their metallurgy and paintwork left something to be desired.
They rusted, and they did so with frightening rapidity. Scrapyards were full of rusted-out models less than ten years old that were otherwise fine mechanically, and running a car over that age meant becoming familiar with the art of using the welder and plenty of fibreglass body filler. These were the vehicles my generation had as our first proper transport, and some of them were good cars, but at the same time truly awful good cars.
Making cars that didn’t last a decade was good business for the automakers who hoped to sell more cars, but ultimately damaging for their reputations and their bottom lines. Thus one of the biggest selling points for a car in the 1980s was its rust resistance, as can be seen in Audi’s commercial for their new Audi 80 near the end of that decade in which they dropped the car in the sea to highlight its galvanised body. By the 1990s most cars simply didn’t rust, or at least if they did it was relatively minor and cosmetic compared to the serial disingtegration of their 1970s stablemates.
Outside my window I see a descendant of those Golf Mk1s made in 1998 that has just received its first piece of structural welding, a patch on a perforation the size of a nickel. That would have been unheard of in a 22-year-old car that had spent its life driving through British winters when it was made, yet now it is quite normal. Cars still end up in scrapyards, but by and large they no longer do so due to bodywork rust.
From Rust Rot to Bit Rot
So why do cars get scrapped in 2020, if modern rust proofing has made their bodies near-immortal and a combination of good metallurgy and synthetic oil has left their engines bulletproof? Aside from legislatory changes such as for example those surrounding diesel emissions, a modern car is significantly more complex than its equivalent of a few decades ago. It has a whole variety of subsystems devoted to achieving lower emissions, better safety, and increased fuel economy, and its interior is festooned with gadgets unknown in times past.
Headlights no longer turn on with a switch and a wire, instead the car’s computer sends a CAN bus instruction to a microcontroller behind its bulb which turns it on. All this extra complexity has made modern cars significantly more reliable than their predecessors, but at a price. When those headlights fail the replacement part is no longer a $5 switch but a $1000 electronic module behind the dashboard, probably more than the car is worth so it heads for the crusher. I’ve more than once been offered just such rather nice cars for pennies; sensing money pits I have so far wisely declined. There is no motivation yet for the manufacturers to improve this situation because the shortcomings of their cars are not as obvious to the owners as the bubbling rust was in the 1970s, but they’ve achieved the same feat of making cars that only last ten years or so.
Complexity is the Enemy of Longevity
Electric cars offer a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to do something about all this. Instead of an engine with hundreds of moving parts and a brace of computers to keep it running within its emission and fuel economy parameters, you have an electric motor with one moving part. There are still electronics, but a motor controller is now a simple enough unit to have become genericised.
As a demonstration of that versatility New Electric Ireland for example put a Lexus electric drivetrain with a Nissan Leaf motor controller in a BMW estate car. It would be difficult to imagine a corresponding situation in which the brains of a Nissan internal combustion engine drove the lump from a Lexus. An electric car can at its very minimum have electronics only in its motor controller, battery charger, and safety systems such as anti-lock brakes, making it at a stroke infinitely simpler than the internal combustion vehicle it replaces.
Unfortunately though, the manufacturers seem intent on taking electric cars in the opposite direction, bringing me back to the car I sat in at the start of this article. Right now electric cars are technology showcases in which complexity and unnecessary features are viewed as desirable, and the very environmental benefit of having the electric car is negated by their inevitable demise after a few years when the feature overload starts to bite the dust. Instead we need to see longevity become a selling point, and unnecessary complexity merely for the purpose of limiting vehicle life come to be regarded as environmentally detrimental as rolling coal from a big diesel V8. There should be no greenwash afforded to a manufacturer whose so-called environmentally sound offering doesn’t have a likely service life almost into its third decade even if that requires a replacement battery, because if we are serious about CO2 emissions our aim should be to make fewer, better cars rather than simply make more cars. Anything else is mere hypocrisy.
“The feeling was of a piece of software rather than a piece of hardware, ”
Similar to the boot delay of a Digital camera as opposed to point and shoot film cameras.
(How many memorable photos of my daughter were never made, because by the time the camera was ready, the “moment” was gone.)
I dunno, my DSLR needs about a second from flipping the power switch to shutter closing. Thats pretty instant to me.
My DSLR asks for a second but can be ready in something like 0.3 seconds by skipping its sensor cleaning step. If only it would be small and light enough to move that fast!
Its not complexity directly but cost of labor. When it takes hours to diagnose and replace parts at a cost of $50-$100 per hour its not worth it for many people to have their car repaired.
I’ve love to have an electric motor powered vehicle but I’m not going to buy a front wheel drive to get one due to the added time/cost to maintain/repair.
Here in Minne”snow”ta, rust is still a problem, because of all the salt spread on the roads in the winter.
Yes, people on cartalk.com love to talk about that over and over and over like a boot stamping on a human face, forever.
Be best! Although I agree with you that it’s a shame that point and shoot film cameras have been made illegal.
Headlights: Seems like it would be fairly simple to install a toggle switch on the dashboard and rewire them, tearing out the kruft.
Illegal? What the heck are you talking about? I shoot film pretty often and can readily get film, process the film myself or send it out.
Perhaps you mean “made obsolete”?
Okay, you have just boggled my mind. I really don’t know what to say that wouldn’t be insulting.
Be best!
You wrote:
“Although I agree with you that it’s a shame that point and shoot film cameras have been made illegal.”
I’m not aware of any U.S. law that prohibits the sale of film or film cameras. Are you writing metaphorically? Am I misunderstanding? Or, is there literally a law banning the sale of photographic film and cameras?
Be best to you too.
I loathe the iPad at the center of every electric vehicle I’ve been in. I’m not particularly fond of the array of buttons and touchscreens that fill the dash of every modern ICE car, either, but at least their haptic controls don’t feel like a video game.
I’m sure much of it comes from the idea that every electric vehicle driver I’ve ever talked to will go into endless detail about how they manage battery life. I don’t want to manage anything in my car — I want to drive it. An E-F needle is all the interface the battery should display on the dash. Battery nerds can still use their phone apps to “manage” them.
The thing that has really stirred me away from electric vehicles is the same thing that keeps me using my old small engine lawn equipment and limits me from buying many cordless tools, battery replacement costs. At least with my cordless drill, the tool itself works fine but due to cost of replacing the dying battery, it made more sense just to buy a new cordless drill. My 20+ year old mowers would likely be buried in a landfill long ago if they were battery powered.
I would love if more products used more standard parts. What I love about a particular digital camera that I own is that unlike many other cameras today, it takes standard AA batteries! No having to pay for a pricey OEM pack or having to purchase a clone made by someone else that you have to question the quality of. The less propitiatory crap, the better for the consumer.
I also hate the trend of making devices such as laptops with fewer easier to replace parts (such as the battery) in an effort to push people into buying replacement devices every few years. I throw a fit when I see laptops that have at least a portion of the RAM soldered on the motherboard. My somewhat old Dell laptop(that I got from someone about to bin it) sitting on my desk was designed to be very easily serviced (easy access to the wifi card, RAM,HDD) by removing a few screws on the back. I don’t mind that it’s a bit on the thick side. My newer laptop, while a bit better in serviceability than many other laptops out there, would require me to considerably disassemble just to access the battery.
Double thumbs up on the cameras that take AA batteries! And you can always get rechargeable AAs. Once in the workplace Boss asked me if I was comfortable putting additional memory in the work laptop or should he call in the Network Administrator. And I was in the IT department ! In the end I did have to call the Network guy. To borrow a screwdriver.
Ain’t gonna happen. Planned obselescence is the linchpin of a growth economy. And an economy has gotta grow or die. Ask how you replace a battery in a new smartphone. You don’t.
You think ‘modern rustproofing’ is a thing??? LOL
i have a ’62 Ranchero, and a ’63 Falcon with single barrel carbs. There are 2 wires for the engines to run, power to the coil, power to the starter.
1 wire for oil pressure, 1 wire for temperature, 1 wire for the alternator, 1 wire for the tach. 6 wires total.
Tell me again how far we’ve come?
Well I mean for one thing your orders of magnitude more likely to survive a crash in a modern car.
Even though everybody wishes for it, modern product design is not optimized for longevity. The constant pursuit of novelty by humans is the culprit I think. Gone are the days when people think about long term repercussions of everyday actions.
I wanna see that Model A hack running.
Battery tech still has a ways to go, but if you want to talk simplicity,
you can’t beat a bicycle. 2 tires mounted on 2 wheels with ball bearing axles
powered by a chain which mates with 2 sheets of round metal with teeth in them
so the chain can be rotated. That was my bike as a kid. No gears, or fancy electric
hydraulic brakes etc. that you find on some higher end bikes today. To brake, you
put pressure on the pedals in reverse instead of pedaling forward.
If you look at tv commercials of kids in the 60’s and 70’s they were thin because they
got outside in the the fresh air and actually played and rode bikes.
Nowadays, you have kids who sit in front of a screen for most of the day, who have
enough fat reserves on them to power a standard pedal bike across the state of Montana.
I picked Montana because it takes Amtrak a whole day to go across it.
My have times changed. As a kid I rode my bike all over the place, never knowing the
exercise benefits I was giving myself back then but I still enjoy a good bike ride.
Seriously, how many people will drive a mile to work/shop etc.?
I can understand if you’re grocery shopping and need to get the perishables home in a
timely manner, but it seems walking a block or two is too much effort.
We as a society have become dependent on our cars for every little thing, and we tend
to overlook other modes of transportation like the bus. Nowadays with the COVID19
pandemic, a bus might not be such a good idea, but in this new normal of social
distancing a good walk or bike ride seems like a great idea.
I don’t know about your area, but in mine the problems often start at the town or city planning stage with extremely fast roads with no pavement (sidewalk) available for pedestrians and cyclists connecting the areas of the town. Where I live now is reasonably well served with safe pedestrian routes, but from my previous home I’d have to walk along the side of a 50mph road for a mile or more on my way to the shops.
Shannon, and I bet they think 50 is a suggestion and drive faster than that,
“unnecessary features are viewed as desirable”
I think this is the center of the discussion, and use of the word ‘unnecessary’ does a lot of framing. Many people buy cars to impress. Real estate agents are the most obvious example, but IBM’s old unwritten but enforced rule that you couldn’t buy a more expensive car than your manager had was part of the same thing: your car is a presentation of your place in society, and for a lot of people that’s much more important than simply getting to work. (There’s a whole class of people who don’t even drive their cars: they have someone else do it for them while they sit in the back and in theory Make Deals, and that, too, is a presentation of social position.)
The people most willing to buy new cars are also the people most enthusiastic about a car that senses the RFID tag on their key as they approach, and lights up some lights or pops the door handles out for them. For them, all those extra gadgets are the reason they bought that car, so from the car manufacturer’s point of view, those are necessary features.
There is almost no market for a stripped down just-transportation car, because the majority of people who want that functionality buy used cars instead.
I work in IC design for automotive LED drivers. We thought we would be making stuff that saved energy by replacing incandescents with LED’s. What we’re actually selling is stuff that does fancy sequential turn signals and animated flashy light sequences, because that’s what people want to buy. If you’re in the business of making money off selling cars, the stuff people pay for is necessary.
designing electric cars could lead us to cars that are less than 1000kg, that give a lot more room for stuff to haul around, but only if we are willing to say goodbye to the iconic carshape. One could build en space and cost effective ‘box’ on a slab-like drivetrain. Much to be gained
btw most fault i’ve encountered [and fixed] in modern cars are connector corrosion related ie ‘green plugs’