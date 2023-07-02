The electronics world has lost a guru. On June 7th this year, [Don Lancaster] passed away. [Brad] from Tech Time Traveller paid tribute to [Don] in a recent video. [Don Lancaster] was perhaps best known as the designer of the TV Typewriter. The Typewriter drew characters on a TV screen when the user typed on a keyboard. It was the fundamental part of a simple terminal. This was quite an accomplishment in 1973 when the article was first published.
[Don] embodied the hacker spirit by figuring out low-cost (cheap) ways to overcome obstacles. His genius was his ability to communicate his methods in a way even non-technical people could understand. Keyboards are a great example. Back in the 1970’s a simple keyboard cost hundreds of dollars. [Don] figured out how to build one from scratch and published an article explaining how to do it.
Like many people we cover here on Hackaday, [Don] was quite a character. His website layout hasn’t changed much since the 1990’s, but the content has grown. To say he was a prolific writer would be an understatement. PostScript, Magic Sinewaves, and patents are just a few of his favorite topics. [Don’s] recent work involved the research of prehistoric canals in the American Southwest.
Everyone here at Hackaday sends our deepest condolences to Don’s family.
Featured image from [Brad’s] Tech Time Traveller video thumbnail. Thanks to [Brad] for his help with this article.
5 thoughts on “Saying Goodbye To Don Lancaster”
TTL cookbook, CMOS cookbook, and Active Filter cookbook were my constant companions in the 70s and 80s.
Yep, I used to read those at night in bed before going to sleep, like most people read novels or something. I loved reading his stuff, from Popular Elecgromics onward.
Don Lancaster’s books and writings were important in my education in electronics and hacking.
The CMOS Cookbook is still in my library. And several old magazine articles (or photocopies thereof).
Thank you, Don.
In the 60’s, I was experimenting with RTL logic circuits. At the time, there was a site where you could buy unmarked bipolar transistors by the pound. I built a Don Lancaster NGW Transistor Tester from the December 1967 Popular Electronics, and that allowed me to sort the unmarked transistor by type and gain. I still have the tester.
My TTL Cookbook is very worn from use back in the day, and I fondly remember his book The Incredible Secret Money Machine.
Don Lancaster’s books were large influence to my pursuit of electronics as a kid. Thanks Don!
