Building and running a land speed record car is an expensive business that requires incredibly wealthy benefactors. Doing it on a smaller scale with a radio control car is still pricy, but more within the reach of the individual. [ProjectAir] has been working on just that, and recently set out to break records with a car of his own design.
The car runs a Jetcat 220 engine capable of delivering 220 newtons of thrust, built into a custom aluminium chassis with streamlined bodywork. Early runs saw it reach 112 km/h, but the goal was to push it beyond 150 km/h to break the standing Guinness World Record.
With an RC event running on a local runway, [ProjectAir] had the venue and opportunity to make an attempt. It was tough going, with the car throwing off its nosecose in one run, while rough weather brought further struggles. Strong crosswinds played a role in a violent crash on the car’s fastest pass, which ripped the car apart and destroyed the engine. However, in the end, it had done enough to secure a record at over 152 km/h, even if its later faster efforts didn’t officially count.
It’s clear that the car has come a long way since [ProjectAir’s] initial efforts in 2022, and we can’t wait to see where the project goes next. Video after the break.
4 thoughts on “Breaking Land Speed Records With An RC Car”
Wait the speed record for RC cars is that low? Shucks give me a model rocket engine, smoke that easily. That design is just going to roll in a straight line anyway.
Going thru air is easier than on land, and even easier than over water.
It looks easy, but as soon as you get fast, things go sideways (sometimes literally). Friction, balance of the wheels, side winds, imperfections on the road… there are countless things that could throw a car out of a straight line if going over 100km/h. They are small, light, and those forces are a significant percent of the thrust, so they can change the trajectory by a large amount.
If the rules are “some part of the car must finish” it would be easy: shot the car with a cannon and grab the record. But the rules states that the car must finish intact, and that’s the hard part.
“..must finish intact..”
That is the hard part for most Projects..
Spacecraft..
Airplanes..
Race Cars..
Submarines..
“Submarines..”
Cold. Ice cold.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)