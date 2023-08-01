To have been alive over the last five decades is to have seen superconductors progress from only possible at near-absolute-zero temperatures, to around the temperature of liquid nitrogen in the 1980s and ’90s, and inching slowly higher as ever more exotic substances are made and subjected to demanding conditions. Now there’s a new kid on the block with an astounding claim of room-temperature and pressure superconductivity, something that has been a Holy Grail for physicists over many years.
LK-99 is a lead-copper-phosphate compound developed by a team from Korea University in Seoul. Its announcement was met with skepticism from the scientific community and the first attempts to replicate it proved unsuccessful, but now a team at Huazhong University of Science and Technology in China claim to have also made LK-99 samples that levitate under a magnetic field at room temperature and pressure. This is corroborated by simulation studies that back up the Korean assertions about the crystal structure of LK-99, so maybe, just maybe, room temperature and pressure superconductors might at last be with us.
Floating on a magnetic field is cool as anything, but what are the benefits of such a material? By removing electrical resistance and noise from the equation they hold the promise of lossless power generation and conversion along with higher-performance electronics both analogue and digital, which would revolutionize what we have come to expect from electronics. Of course we’re excited about them and we think you should be too, but perhaps we’ll wait for more labs to verify LK-99 before we celebrate too much. After all, if it proves over-optimistic, it wouldn’t be the first time.
11 thoughts on ““Room Temperature Superconductor” LK-99, Just Maybe It Could Be Real”
has anyone reported being able to reproduce it yet? I know some people were trying, but I haven’t heard any success reports yet.
until it can be reproduced, it’s interesting, but not yet exciting.
Having something very similar debunked over a decade ago because of falsified data doesn’t seem promising. Although the conspiracy theorists in me jumps at the chance to wonder if someone didn’t decide the world wasn’t ready.
The recipe is pretty simple. It wouldn’t be suppressible, not everywhere.
I think it’s just bunk.
This article is about a Chinese lab reproducing (tentatively successfully) the results. It also mentioned Lawrence Berkeley which simulated the material and found it plausibly superconductive. Given it was just released friday this feels like pretty rapid and interesting progress. I was extremely skeptical friday and but it looks like its worth at least actively following for a bit.
Tentatively in the sense that the material has diamagnetic properties which super conductors also have (but so do other materials)
I salute David Lang for not only not reading linked FA, but not reading TFS before stampeding to the post comment button. This is how we hackers roll!
That’s how you ‘naysay’!
Not when you’re skeptical about some dumb youtube video’s preposterous claim or shitty craft project disguised as a hack.
It doesn’t appear to be overly difficult to produce from a home chemistry perspective. Although following relatively high a set temperature profile for three days might require a digital pottery kiln. It would be somewhat interesting to imagine being able to make this at home. It could certainly bring a whole new dimension to home made MRI scanners and mini fusion reactors. Not to mention ushering an era of things like low energy maglev trains.
If this pans out, this would be a gamechanger on the same level as the transistor.
IF this pans out.
Superconducting pans.
I’ll wait and see.
My instincts are saying that conductive diamagnets are a *royal* pain to tell apart from a superconductor. The common “floating rock” example people use is pyrolitic graphite, which is 1) one of the strongest diamagnets known and 2) conductive, and 3) hey guess what, *also* has had people claiming it’s a room-temperature superconductor for the past 10+ years.
