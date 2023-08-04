If The Shoe Doesn’t Fit, Print It!

Usually when we talk about flip-flops here we mean the circuit. But in this case, it is [Jeandre Groenewald’s] 3D-printed shoe design called Sloffies. The shoes use TPU, and the matching package prints in PLA. Of course, you have to pick the size to fit your feet, and there’s an OpenSCAD file that allows you to customize the strap.

Unlike some 3D apparel we’ve seen, these look like a commerical product. Of course, the cool product packaging doesn’t hurt any. Are they comfortable? We don’t know, but our guess is it is no worse than other similar shoes that are made of one material.

You need to get the infill settings right, so there is a small test piece you can use for tuning. We aren’t sure what you are optimzing for, though, but at least you can see how the material will flex before you print an entire shoe.

We’ve seen commercial shoe printing, but not the entire shoe and packaging. If you are interested in creating your own designs, you don’t have to start from scratch.