Pedal Car Vs Ministry Of Transport

[Tim] from the “Way Out West” Youtube channels has started a fun project — building a wooden pedal-car heavily inspired by “Bugsy Malone”. The kids-sized gangsters in that movie got around in kid-sized pedal cars. Apparently kid-sized [Tim] just loved the idea, but just didn’t have the skills or tools to try to build one. But the time has come, and he has spent years putting together a workshop, tools, and skills.
The goal is a 4-wheeled vehicle that can actually be enclosed, to keep the driver out of the rain. It would be petal powered, with an optional electric assist. It should be made of simple materials, like plywood and epoxy. The design would be freely shared, and the overall cost hopefully kept low. Come back after the link to find the rest of the story, including the monkey wrench thrown into the works.
The design has slowly come together, starting with experiments around suspension. The first iteration was a beam front axle, pivoting in the center. That idea works great for tractors, but a pedal car needs some real independent suspension. And for springs and dampers, he’s tried using hay tines, bed slats, tennis balls and bungee cords.
The whole project is all about making something good on a shoestring budget. There are some pedal cars being made around the world, but they aren’t particularly affordable, and haven’t arrived in some of the out of the way places like Western Ireland. The plan was to make a design that counted as an electric bike.
Unfortunately, the European Union regulations around vehicles just don’t account for a 4-wheel e-bike. If the whole thing could weigh in under 25 kilograms, it would count as a scooter, but that’s not really an achievable weight limit. An e-bike is only allowed a maximum of three wheels. There is a classification that sounds promising, the Light Quadricycle, but that class is up to 425 kilograms, and nothing about being pedal powered.
The latest video in the series is an open letter to Eamon Ryan, the Minister for Transport of Ireland. A ruling to put this little prototype car back into a fitting category, or to define an ultralight quadricycle, would go a long ways toward making it a reality. But for now, knowing how slow the government wheels of change can be, [Tim] and his crew are working on making a 3-wheel version that’s actually safe to drive. We wish him them the best of luck, and will be watching for the end product!
7 thoughts on “Pedal Car Vs Ministry Of Transport”
” It would be petal powered”
Throwback to the 1960s “Flower Power”?
I suddenly feel like I made this typo several times…
Fun video, but I would think the laws that prevent vehicles like this are right to prevent vehicles like this. Yes it’s a prototype, but if the front falls off while you’re in the middle of traffic, then it puts you and other motorists in danger. If it was made of welded metal tubing I could see an argument, but this wooden contraption shouldn’t be on the roads.
It’s valid to suggest that it *should* be regulated. The real problem is that by making a design change that makes the thing decidedly less safe, it fits into another category and sidesteps the safety regulations. The regulations are working backwards, actively making the enterprise more dangerous.
No, in that case it’s the *other cars* who are putting you in danger. As seen in the videos, if his pedal car breaks he just falls on his butt. If some 2-ton monstrosity then runs him over, that’s not his fault. Traffic should be slowed down in general, and cars should be made smaller and lighter. Otherwise everyone will just end up driving tanks in the name of “safety”.
Vehicle laws, oh how i love thee. . . and one of the thing i love about the state of New York.
“. . . as an electric bicycle” – this is the WRONG way to go about doing this sort of thing. Understand your end goal, and work towards it, not around it.
About 15 years ago, when the motorized bicycle craze was starting to gain steam, kits were expensive and everyone did their own thing. Everyone abided by California regulations, because fucking California.
So, how do you do it in NY? You don’t.
A motorized bicycle in NY would legally be considered a moped, which is illegal – mopeds are only registerable with an MSO, which the DMV will only grant to manufacturers of mopeds.
You could try to register it as a motorcycle, but a bicycle will not pass DOT standards for that.
A bicycle is no longer a bicycle if a motor is attached, and is therefore a vehicle.
An unregisterable vehicle is therefore operated without registration, and illegal for use on roads. Further, as it is considered a motorized vehicle, it cannot be operated on pedestrian ways.
In a nutshell – Not a chance in hell it’ll ever be legal.
. . . So, with that in mind, why bother chasing legality? If you’re going to do it, just do it – but don’t waste your time chasing some classification that’s a non-starter to begin with. I had a lot of fun and would love to do it again – that said, knowing full well that I’d be fully at my own legal risk.
Regulations in Pennsylvania for anyone interested:
“Pedalcycle with electric assist.” A vehicle weighing not more than 100 pounds with two or three wheels more than 11 inches in diameter, manufactured or assembled with an electric motor system rated at not more than 750 watts and equipped with operable pedals and capable of a speed not more than 20 miles per hour on a level surface when powered by the motor source only. The term does not include a device specifically designed for use by persons with disabilities.
Source: https://www.legis.state.pa.us/cfdocs/legis/li/uconsCheck.cfm?yr=2014&sessInd=0&act=154
**** Ok, so what about NON-level surface? ****
