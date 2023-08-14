2023 Hackaday Supercon Tickets On Sale Now!

The 2023 Hackaday Superconference isn’t taking place until November, but the time to get your tickets is right now.

Hackaday’s Supercon is far and away the coolest hardware-focused hacker con of the year, and if you’re Hackaday, you absolutely want to be there. Honestly, just the crowd that Supercon brings together is reason enough to attend, but then you throw in the talks, the badge-hacking, the food, and the miscellaneous shenanigans … it’s an event you really don’t want to miss.

We’ll be announcing the speaker and workshop lineups in the upcoming weeks, but as always, we’re opening up a number of True Believer tickets for those of you who know you’ll be coming no matter what. Head on over to Eventbrite now and secure yours before they’re all gone. These usually sell out within the first few hours of being announced, so if you’re reading this right now, don’t hesitate.

Supercon is a small and friendly event, and it will be a long weekend that you’ll be looking back on fondly for the rest of the year. Whether you’ve been every time or whether you have always wanted to see what the hype is about, we can’t wait to see you all there. Come join us!