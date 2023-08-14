Can you really save energy by carefully choosing the colors displayed on a TV screen? Under some conditions, yes. Or at least that’s the conclusion of a team at the BBC that looked at reducing the energy consumption impact of their output by using what they call Lower Carbon Graphics. In short, they’re trying to ensure that OLED displays or those with reactive backlights use less energy when displaying BBC graphics, simply by using more black.
It turns out that a lot of British households play radio stations on their TVs, and the BBC sends a static image to each screen in this mode. As part of a redesign across the organisation, the BBC removed the bright background colours from these images and replaced it with black, with a remarkable reduction in power consumption, at least on OLED and FALD screens. (On normally backlit screens, 89% of British TVs, this does nothing.)
If you look hard at their numbers, though, listening to radio on the TV is horrendously inefficient; can you imagine a radio that consumes 100 W? If the BBC really wants to help reduce media-related energy consumption, maybe they should stop broadcasting radio programming on the TV entirely.
Anyway, as we move toward a larger fraction of OLED screens, on TVs and monitors alike, it’s fun to think that darker images use up to 40% less power. Who knew that Hackaday was so environmentally friendly? Black is the new green!
Header: RIA Novosti archive/ Igor Vinogradov, CC-BY-SA 3.0.
31 thoughts on “Black Graphics On Your TV, For A Greener World?”
Maybe the set manufacturers could turn the screen off when a static image is displayed for long enough ?
I remember some TV’s had a ‘music mode’ that allows you to have the screen turn off after a while like a screensaver, just press a button on the remote to bring the menu back.
Do they still do this?
I went from a light to a dark theme on my phone and laptop to see if I could perceive any difference in battery life. I didn’t!
My guess here is the backlighting is on, even if you have a completely black display.
Dial down the brightness. On every phone I’ve ever used, it extends the battery life by insane amounts.
It doesn’t help with LCD screens, unless you have what is called here a reactive backlight, which i assume is that backlight is divived into sections (probably much larger than a pixel) and if that section of the screen is black or dark-er then the backlight is shut off or “scaled down” to lower light. Disclaimer: i don’t know, i assume it’s something like that and am too lazy to check.
That’s why the “dark them-craze” seems a bit overreaction considering most displays do not support anything like that. I’d consider it “nice-to-have”-feature at this point. Or is there another reason? I don’t think this white-on-black text is any easier on my eyes.
Back here they quit transmiting radio over DTV years, probably 5 or more, ago.
That was supposed to be “dark theme-craze”
One of the first things I do with monitors, TVs, laptops and phones, is to turn off any “dynamic contrast” and adaptive brightness, because it’s friggin’ annoying to watch the screen brightness and contrast pump up and down constantly and inconsistently across the screen.
It’s a marketing gimmick that is used to print big numbers on the brochure, or to advertise unrealistic battery life estimates.
yeah! when it works it’s great (but i’ve never known it to work). i’ll be in a well-lit room, with a dark room behind me, and the screen will dim to adapt to the room behind me instead of the room i’m in…and it’ll get brighter and darker as i inadvertently tilt the phone in regular use, as if it’s a point light sensor instead of ambient light.
for the last couple phones, i’ve had a dumb hack i made…it’s an android app that responds to the wake event, samples the ambient light sensor for a couple seconds, categorizes it into one of 3 bins based on the max or average it sees, and sets the brightness accordingly. the biggest feature is it only sets the brightness once instead of again and again while i use it…but the other feature is by binning it into only 3 settings it basically categorizes its environment night time vs indoors vs outdoors. and the sensor is good enough for that. no one actually needs like 10 levels of backlight for whether you’re tilting your phone at your shirt vs at your face vs at the wall behind you!
If it is LCD, it makes no difference, backlight is always on. It could make some difference on OLED and old CRT screens.
Yep. It does make a difference on my OLED phone.
I understood it’s the opposite for LCD because the relaxed state of the liquid crystal is transparent. It consumes slightly more power to display a dark image.
I’d never given it much thought, but I’m a little shocked if it’s normal for a TV to consume 100W for any reason.
Although, in the UK, homes are heated for 9 months out of the year and never cooled, so inefficient domestic appliances are hardly a rich seam of decarbonisation opportunities.
“in the UK, homes are heated for 9 months out of the year”
What? Where does this data come from?
According to Statista, the UK average daily temperatures exceed 15 C for only 3 months a year. Given the poor insulation in the typical British home, that means you’re pretty much heating them all-year-round.
Nah, not down South. Heating goes off in March or April typically, and on again in October or November. No way are average daytime temps <15C for 9 months of the year.
Most modern sets don’t, and legislation introduced in March this year also capped the maximum power consumption. I know the 44inch TV I bought last year consumes 35W replacing a 20 year old Sony LCD of a similar size that consumed 135W. Quote re new rules: FlatpanelsHD calculated the maximum permissible power consumption according to the new restrictions and got the following results: for TVs with a diagonal of, for example, 55″, the maximum will be 84 W, for 65″ – 112 W, and for 75″ – 141 W (requirements apply to “standard” video mode — TVs may have higher consumption in other modes that are set manually).
Lmao greenwashing
Came here to post this.
>Feel good about watching TV!
How about just turn it off and throw it away?
My cynical gut reaction is that this would save a small percentage of power on a tiny fraction of devices which consume an itty bitty portion of the total power consumed. So, the real impact on power consumption at this point is likely negligible, even in the “big picture”.
I guess it doesn’t hurt anything (unless you are providing the funding to the BBC where some amount of money was spent redesigning the graphics to make a difference).
I mean, it’s the thought that counts. Right?
Sure seems to be the case these days.
I might be revealing my age, but I recall when MTV’s audio was also broadcast on a stereo FM channel (though still cable) so it seems like a dedicated receiver would perhaps be the ticket. Especially with the BBC, since they have more control ove rthe “ecosystem”
– Heck, if decarbonization is the acutal goal, then just have a reduced tax rate for these receivers as an incentive…
I might be revealing my age too, but I used to watch live concerts on TV with the (mono) sound off, and listen on my hifi in stereo on FM. All with a 100W light bulb illuminating the room!
Can’t do that these days – the digital TV video delays are different from the DAB audio delays so they are not in sync. And the 100W light bulb has been replaced with a 10W LED bulb!
Back in the day, a live broadcast would have a short enough delay that people could play simple platformer video games on call-in game shows live on the air by pressing buttons on a DTMF telephone keypad.
See for example:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hugo_(game_show)
This is simply not possible on digital TV because the codecs require several seconds worth of look-ahead buffer to compress efficiently, and the data is further buffered at each intermediate step through the network, so in effect there are no more live shows on the air. It’s all been optimized for stuffing the maximum number of channels in a bandwidth smaller than your typical home DSL, so the processing delays are loooooong. Often when you’re watching sports, you can find an internet stream that runs half a minute ahead of the digital television broadcast, and has better picture.
Back in the late 1970’s, on a station out of the San Franciso bay area (I think it was KTVU, channel 2), we watched TV Powww in the afternoon. The game I most remember turns out to be from the Fairchild Channel F. I think they switched to another gaming system later.
(https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/TV_Powww)
“stations without the special voice-activation-equipped consoles would have an employee in the control room manually hit the fire button when the caller said “Pow!””
That’s certainly one way to do it.
Now, if someone would build a small device, just to get and play radio transmissions over the air …..
60 years ago my dad built an FM radio tuner (mono, of course) from a kit (valves/tubes, of course). As well as picking up VHF radio stations it also received the sound from the two TV channels (VHF, of course) available at that time: BBC and ITV. So we had decent TV sound from his home-built hifi amplifier and speaker which was much better than what came out of the TV itself.
If modern TVs are used for radio listening they need to have a “sound only” mode where the screen is switched off.
100 Watts is nothing. One proper light bulb.
To put things into perspective, 100 Watts for 8 hours a day is 0.8 kWh. When you take a shower in the morning and spray yourself with 100 liters of hot water, your instant electric water heater consumes 2-3 kWh of electricity at once. When you commute to work in your shiny $50,000 electric car, you blow through that in the first 2 miles.
Besides, if you think 100 Watts is daft for something so trivial as a radio, an Xbox or a PS5 to play video games draws 150-200 Watts in addition to the TV…
I suspect that the energy required for Lasik Eye Surgery, needed after years of Dark Mode viewing, will gobble up all savings.
I wonder how many people have a TV open in the living room, and nobody watching it – just for the noise.
