[SpookyGhost] has a big home network, and has taken cable management and server organization to the extreme. He has written about individual components before, but this blog post brings it all together and reviews the entire system. The networking gear is installed in a closet and mounted in a 25U tall 19-inch rack. From top to bottom, here is a brief list of the gear:
- Keystone patch panels
- pfSense Firewall / Router
- Two Cisco Ethernet switches
- Redundant internet connections
- Shelf of numerous servers
- RAID-Z2, 12 each 8 TB SCSI, media storage
- NAS RAID, 6 ea 4 TB SAS, 2 ea 800 GB SSD
- Video Management System, 48 TB storage
- UPS and power distribution units
Most of the Ethernet uses 10GBASE-T and Cat6 cabling and connectors, with some interconnects use fiber optical cable and LC connectors. Unsurprisingly, as this setup grew and grew, [spooky] had to pipe in air-conditioning to the closet.
This is a serious installation, but there are plenty of good ideas for folks with less ambitious networking goals and/or requirements. We liked the swappable Keystone jacks in the patch panels, and the cable pass-through panel with a dense curtain of rubber fringe to keep things looking tidy. If you have any ideas to share on network equipment and cable management, let us know in the comments.
8 thoughts on “Home Network Organization Gets Out Of Hand”
Impressive electricity bill that must be for a home server/network.
I guess he lives in Texas. That would be around 0.09 USD per kWh.
Now imagine living in Germany with 0.44 USD per kWh.
The only thing you could afford to run 24/7 here is a Raspberry Pi.
That’s only the “transportation fee” in Denmark (the $0.44)…
Nice rack.
That would be a perfect name for a store that sells racks in the French city of Nice ! :-P
Living off grid with minimum power storage it’s usually very hard for me to go to “wired” peoples homes… laptops on, tv on, all sorts of RGB crap… Nothing is used… just running..
Nerds that run outdated servers just to “have it”….Don’t know about this HW… but mostly things seem to run for running sake…
I went one better and completely did away with electricity and Internet. I just adjust the oil lamp every hour so I can keep reading the Bible into the long night.
You can mock both things..
But if you see the amount of redundant stuff he has running that is available online he and his kind are the problem of today really..
Built most of the things he has… however once complete I move to next project.
This is like the variant of the rich guy with a home theater and an amusement park all to himself.
While it’s cool and probably a lot he uses… it’s outdated almost colonial way of living..
He could share his internet with his neighbour along with tonnes of other things.. and hey.. maybe built a neighbourhood network.. or wait., some kind of internet…
