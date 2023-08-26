GTA 6 Hacker Found To Be Teen With Amazon Fire Stick In Small Town Hotel Room

International cybercrime, as portrayed by the movies and mass media, is a high-stakes game of shadowy government agencies and state-sponsored hacking groups. Hollywood casting will wheel out a character in a black hoodie and shades, probably carrying a metallic briefcase as they board an executive jet.
These things aren’t supposed to happen in a cheap hotel room in your insignificant hometown, but the story of a British teen being nabbed leaking the closely guarded details of Grand Theft Auto 6 in a Travelodge room in Bicester, Oxfordshire brings the action from the global into the local for a Hackaday scribe. Bicester is a small town best known for a tacky outlet mall and as a commuter dormitory stop on the line to London Marylebone, it’s not exactly Vice City.
The teen in question is one [Arion Kurtaj], breathlessly reported by the BBC as part of the Lapsus$ gang, which is a sensationalist way of talking up a group of kids expert at computer infiltration but seemingly inept at being criminals. After compromising British telcos he was exposed by another group and nabbed by the authorities, before being moved to the hotel for his own safety.
Here the story becomes more interesting for Hackaday readers, because though denied access to a computer he purchased an Amazon Fire stick presumably at the Argos in the Sainsburys next door, and plugged it into the Travelodge TV. Using this he was able to access cloud services, we’re guessing a virtual Linux environment or similar, before continuing to compromise further organisations including Rockstar Games to leak that GTA 6 footage. He’s yet to be sentenced, but we’re guessing that he’ll continue to spend some time at His Majesty’s pleasure.
The moment of excitement in one’s hometown and the sensationalist reporting aside, we can’t help feeling sad that a teen with that level of talent evidently wasn’t given the support and encouragement by Oxfordshire’s education system necessary to put it to better use. Let’s hope when he’s older and wiser the teenage conviction won’t prevent him from having a useful career in the field.
6 thoughts on “GTA 6 Hacker Found To Be Teen With Amazon Fire Stick In Small Town Hotel Room”
Marcus Hutchins made Kronos and turned around to stop the Mirai botnet and WannaCry later in life. Maybe this kid will turn white hat?
“Using this he was able to access cloud services, we’re guessing a virtual Linux environment or similar, ”
No, actually it was cloud service not as a computing service
but as a SAAS for collaboration, email and teleconferencing.
So he did it NOT do that by spawning shell thru NC :)
but by using misusing SAAS services broken password recovery to enter virtual collaboration ” rooms ” where said footage was posted.
So essentially he connected to your MS Teams room with stolen passwords and ctrl+c your nudes.
IT is phrased in such a way to evoke emotions
AND
to provide “cover” for unspecified SAAS provider who helps LEO in their other different efforts. And LEO does not want to jeopardise “good relations” by saying cloud SAAS providers multi factor authetication used by billion dollar companies s..k.
Who cares if he leaks anything related to grand theft auto?
Give him a bit of community service work and some fruitful outlet
for his skills and energy.
From what I gather, getting arrested in the US of A is already half a life sentence because of a big chance of getting refused for job offers, insurances and other “normal life tasks”, and that is even without getting convicted for any wrong doing. (Is it really as bad as I think it is?)
Here in the EU, and I guess also in the UK it’s quite different. Nobody would now (even if convicted) because records are not made public. That is, except for those rare cases such as this when information is spread all over the internet.
bigfoot, the loch ness monster, a functional education system. list of things that don’t exist.
