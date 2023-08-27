The Briny Depths Give Wine An Edge, But How?

Though Hackaday scribes have been known to imbibe a few glasses in their time, it’s fair to say that we are not a wine critic site. When a news piece floated by about a company getting into trouble for illegally submerging crates of wine though, our ears pricked up. Why are vintners dumping their products in the sea?
Making wine, or indeed any alcoholic beverage, starts with taking a base liquor, be it grape juice, apple juice, barley malt solution, or whatever, and fermenting it with a yeast culture to produce alcohol. The result is a drink that’s intoxicating but rough, and the magic that turns it into a connoisseur’s tipple happens subsequently as it matures. The environment in which the maturation happens has a huge influence on this, which is one of many reasons why wine from the cellar of a medieval chateau tastes better than that from an industrial unit in southern England. The Californian company was attempting to speed up this process by leaving the bottles beneath the waves.
Having something of an interest in the finer chemical points of the maturation process we were fascinated by the idea that an undersea maturation can lead to a better wine, and while the explanations we found online provided an answer involving higher oxygen content we have to admit to being unsatisfied. The low light and constant temperature we can understand, but the idea that the water pressure might also have a bearing on the final result we’re less satisfied with. The whole point of a wine bottle is that it has an impermeable seal which can take significant pressure differences — see a champagne bottle for an example — and which lets nothing in so the wine can’t spoil. The curiosity of an engineer is not limited only to electronics or machines, so we have to ask whether an underwater maturation system could be replicated in a hackerspace without the need for a diving tender. Can we turn supermarket plonk into something that would fool a somellier? We’re guessing that finding out could result in inebriation.
We’ve visited wine storage here in the past.
Looking for more wine? Check out our 2016 Hackaday Prize best product winner, vinduino from [Renier van der Lee].
Header: Bottles, Shipwreck Museum by Oast House Archive, CC BY-SA 2.0.
14 thoughts on “The Briny Depths Give Wine An Edge, But How?”
There’s probably nothing particularly good about aging at the bottom of the sea, I’m betting it’s mainly a gimmick to convince people with more money than sense to hand a logically indefensible sum of that money over. See also: sending wine to space; audiophile nonsense.
I feel that main reason to do it is the wine bottle aesthetics from “aging” in the sea make the bottles more novel (I would consider buying one and I’m not a big wine fan).
>the idea that the water pressure might also have a bearing on the final result we’re less satisfied with. The whole point of a wine bottle is that it has an impermeable seal which can take significant pressure differences
The “impermeable” seal of cork contains OXYGEN. Normally, at least SOME of this oxygen diffuses into the bottle. When a bottle is sea aged the oxygen is drawn out of the cork into the seawater. This alone brightens the wine and allows a number of more delicate notes to endure aging where they normally fade away.
Is it a night and day difference? not really. But to a trained tongue which can taste the difference in a wines vintage due to the weather conditions of the harvest year, Everything little thing makes a BIG DIFFERENCE.
I call shenanigans on this. Even if the cork contains oxygen (huh? even that doesn’t make much sense) if it were stored in air, the oxygen would just diffuse out of the cork (again, what?) into the air. And if the bottle were in water, half the oxygen would go in to the wine and half out, right?
I’ve had some old wine from the 80’s and when you pour it you can practically watch it oxidize and change colors in front of you as you drink the glass. So I’m guessing that a properly corked bottle allows approximately zero air/oxygen/gas of any type in or out. This is further argued by champagne that is carbonated to a high pressure, and remains so (with a natural cork!) indefinitely. Old champagne still bubbly, you know. If gas under pressure doesn’t diffuse through the cork, gas at atmospheric pressure wouldn’t either.
DING DING DING!
Countless bottles of “rare vintages” have been sold to people with fake labels and cheap wine in the bottles.
“The problem — and this is a significant one — was that the company’s owners never received the proper permits from the California Coastal Commission or the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which turned that “perfect environment” into an illegal one.
On top of that, the company sold the wine without a business license, without an ABC alcohol sales permit, and it was collecting taxes from each purchase without paying the required taxes to the state.”
“According to Santa Barbara County District Attorney John T. Savrnoch, the wines would be considered “adulterated and not fit for human consumption,” according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). ”
I mean that’s clearly bullshit, why would the wines be unfit for consumption? They ran the business illegally with no permits, that’s the problem.
Whether the wine is toxic or palatable or whatever to an individual is a different thing than from the point of view of the regulators. Either it was produced according to code and thus is fit for consumption or.. it wasn’t.
From you quotes, these people were essentially moonshiners. No license, no permit from the Alcohol Board of California (ABC), and doing dodgy things with taxes are all hugely punishable infractions. Based on that string of bad decision making, I would personally be highly suspicious of any claims made by them anyway, and you couldn’t get me to drink their likely gutrot garbage ocean wine on a dare.
There is plenty of good wine coming from good honest winemakers in CA that don’t resort to some gimmick nonsense to peddle their booze.
Well, if you are going to flaunt the government of Calif***ia you have nothing to complain about when caught.
I wonder what some of those intact jars of wine from 2000 year old Roman shipwrecks taste like.
I know somebody who bought (for way too much money) a bottle of whisky recovered from the SS Politician (grounded and sunk off Scotland in 1941). It tasted awful, contaminated with saltwater (not that I got a taste…).
lol:
“The whole point of a wine bottle is that it has an impermeable seal”
Ha ha. And in this case a wet seal.
Who knew barnicles were an acutrament to vino.
They apparently pair quite nicely. lol
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)