When you think of electric motors, you usually think of magnets. But magnets are heavy, and good magnets can pose problems when you need lots of them. A technology called SESM (separately excited synchronous motors) requires no magnets, but now ZF — a German company — claims to have a different scheme using inductive excitation. Motors that employ SESM tend to be larger and require a direct current to turn the rotor. This DC is often supplied by slip rings or an AC induction with a rectifier. The innovation here is that the inductive excitation is built completely into the shaft, which the company claims makes the motor both compact and powerful.
This kind of motor is usually destined for electric vehicles. The company claims the motor reduces losses by about 15% over conventional techniques. To maximize efficiency, conventional SESM uses slip rings or brushes to transmit power to the shaft. However, ZF claims their inductive improvements are even more efficient and can reduce axial size by around 90 mm.
Another advantage of the technology is that there is no need to provide a dry space for slip rings. That means fewer seals and the ability to cool the rotor with oil as you would with a motor containing permanent magnets. The company plans to offer a 400 V version of the motor and an 800 V that uses silicon carbide electronics.
If you build your own motors, have you tried anything like this? Usually, we don’t see motors this big, of course. We have, however, seen builds of reluctance motors that don’t use magnets.
7 thoughts on “New Electric Motor Tech Spins With No Magnets”
Cool, this would work really well for very large setups as in economies of scale
such as in respect if materials versus utility Eg flywheel energy storage etc
Thats a good link in the introduction too, thanks for posting :-)
The only photo in their press release seems to include something that looks like a slip ring. But maybe it is a high-frequency coil for the inductive transfer?
If so, seems like they’ve just replaced the 2x slip ring for DC with an AC coil and a rectifier. Nice if it works better, but somehow doesn’t seem very revolutionary.
The advantage is that in conventional designs the transformer that couples the rotor excitation current is placed in-line with the rotor and takes up extra space axially, so the motor becomes about 10 cm longer than the equivalent PM motor and the rotating transformer adds inertia. The new motor is a separately excited synchronous motor like used in industry, but it’s compressed shorter by placing the transformer inside the shaft, so it can be a drop-in replacement for a PM synchronous motor.
“the I2SM does not require any brush elements or slip rings. Furthermore, there is no longer any need to keep this area dry by means of seals.”
So it replaces the slip rings with an inductive coupling inside the shaft – how does it compare to a conventional vector controlled induction motor?
What is this clickbait title?
“SPINS WITH NO MAGNETS”
there has been motor without magnet for long and some don’t even have slipring or anything else… asynchronous motors exist since around 1890…
This is an interesting product development but the only novel thing is how they replaced traditional sliprings with existing tech already used for other things…
Also there are Synchronous Reluctance (SynRM) AC motor that basically work as a PM AC motor but without magnets. Always requires a VFD.
