One of the things missing from the “classic” Arduino experience is debugging. That’s a shame, too, because the chips used have that capability. However, the latest IDE has the ability to work with external debuggers and if you want to get started with a classic ATMega Arduino, [deqing] shows you how to get started with a cheap CH552 8-bit USB microcontroller board as the debugging dongle.
The CH552 board in question is a good choice, primarily because it is dirt cheap. There are design files on GitHub (and the firmware), but you could probably pull the same trick with any of the available CH552 breakout boards.
There was a time when having a god-eye view of your embedded system required an expensive in-circuit emulation system. These were expensive, difficult to deploy, and rare. Then, CPUs started adding debugging hardware right on the chip. A few spare pins on the CPU and some sort of adapter would give you most of what you wanted from an emulation system. Although these adapters are often proprietary, sometimes they aren’t, or they have been reverse-engineered. If you know the protocol, it is easy enough to get a processor to speak it for you. That’s why you often see, for example, Raspberry Pi Picos debugging other Picos. There’s nothing you can’t do a million other ways here, but it is an excellent step-by-step tutorial for getting started without breaking the bank.
3 thoughts on “This Arduino Debugger Uses The CH552”
Gosh, I thought the ATMEGA328 did not have debugging hardware on board, but I just checked the datasheet and it does have debugwire.
Now why does this Hackaday article not mention debugwire? Debugwire is mentioned in at least 8 other Hackaday articles.
As for the CH552. I have difficulty in seeing why an MCS51 uC is a “good choice” for a thing like this. If a debug platform is based on the same family of chips as it debugs, then this makes it a lot easier for a lot of people to attempt to improve the debug platform itself. My guess is that is far more important then whether a microcontroller costs 50ct or EUR2.
The CH552 was chosen during lockdown and remote teaching. And that chip has a few advantages:
1. Has USB
2. USB bootloader that solves the chicken egg problem which in common in most AVR chips.
3. 1.27mm pitch package that can be soldered by a person as the first soldering practice.
4. The chip cost me less than $0.25, that is some difference if you times the price by 20.
Since the debugger generally only keep one version of firmware, the architecture matter less than the above factors in my understanding.
I’m pretty sure all microcontrollers that feature in circuit serial programming have some form of debugging hardware included. It makes them much easier to use for developers.
In case of Arduino this feature is not included because it requires an external programming interface, and that adds costs. The usual way is to use serial interface instead. Or blinkenlights. Or look at pins with DSO.
Personally I rarely use debugging features of my PICKit3, as most of the stuff I do is not that complex. In some cases I just toggle the pin whenever a particular function is executed just to see, if and how fast it works. The one time I actually really wanted to use a debugger, the particular pins were used for the function I wanted to debug, and connecting ANYTHING to them would make the function not work properly. This made me abandon the project until I get better at programming. Now I’ll have to rewrite the entire thing, because I believed that code is its own documentation, which turned out to be a lie.
