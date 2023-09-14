A rotating table is a super nifty tool for all kinds of photography and videography purposes. [Handy Bear] built a super simple example using some parts from IKEA.
The build starts with a Snudda, which is IKEA’s version of a Lazy Susan. It’s fitted with a 3D-printed gear to allow it to be easily driven. The platter is then fitted to a 3D printed base, which also contains the drive electronics, and driven by a small brushed DC gear motor. An off-the-shelf speed controller was employed to allow the speed of the platter to be varied as required.
[Handy Bear] does a good job of explaining how to build the project properly while avoiding the usual pitfalls. In particular, he demonstrates how to fit the gear to the platter without getting it off-axis. We also appreciate a design that can be built virtually anywhere thanks to using commonly-available parts.
We’ve featured other rotating tables before, like this open-ended design that was built on a much larger scale. Video after the break.
[Thanks to Peeter for the tip!]
3 thoughts on “Building A Rotating Display Plate From A Lazy Susan”
The one time I needed to do this I went to the store and bought one of those cheap wind-up turntables meant for microwave ovens. Wound it up, set the camera to take a picture every 5 seconds, edited it into an mpeg, done. I know, not a hack, but a lot quicker and cheaper.
Microwave tray motors seem good for the purpose – when I salvaged one it was synchronous for precise speed control if you bother to do a VFD, it’s got enough built in gear reduction not to need any extra… not sure how the sound would be compared to other options, but it doesn’t vibrate badly.
Well hey, nice way to get the job done without significant and irreversible modification or way too many extra pieces!
