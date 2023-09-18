[InazumaDenki] wanted to answer the question: can you drive a motor with an audio amplifier chip? The answer, of course, is yes. The TDA7052 has a single input, and a bridge output meant to drive a speaker differentially. It should work if the motor doesn’t present more of a load than a speaker.
The plan was to use a resistive divider to provide several discrete voltages to the input. At precisely the half-way mark, there should be no voltage across the load. Altering the input to go higher than halfway should make the motor turn one way, and making it go lower should turn the motor the other way. As you can see in the video below, it does work, although it may not be ideal for this application.
By varying the voltage at the input, the motor changes speeds, although this won’t be as efficient since you probably would prefer to control the speed using PWM to preserve the motor’s torque output. Since the motor is a very inductive load, the circuit has didoes to trim back kickback voltages to protect the device.
Still, it is an interesting idea, and if you are only interested in direction control, it probably isn’t a bad thing. Feeding PWM through the device might be difficult, though, since it would have to be referenced to the midpoint, not ground. Otherwise, the motor would just spin in one direction for a bit and then back in the other direction — not really what you want.
This works, of course, because it isn’t a single-ended output. We’ll stick with a classic H-bridge circuit.
5 thoughts on “Driving A Motor With An Audio Amp Chip”
Even better: Use a stereo amp to drive the two phases of a stepper.
With a pair of DACs driving sine waves into the amp it’s ‘infinite microstepping’, and near dead silent.
Burns a lot of power though, but you can reduce the drive current when torque isn’t needed..
“the circuit has didoes to trim back kickback voltages to protect the device.”
What the Al Williams does with didoes, I prefer not to know.
Of course you can. An amplifier is an amplifier; if it amplifies linear signals it can also amplify digital ones, therefore it can be used for both linear and PWM load driving. Using parts for other uses instead of the ones they were made for is a very instructional practice I would suggest anyone to experiment with.
Feeding PWM into an inductive load is not only not difficult, it’s preferred. The inductance will act as the desired low-pass filter. 50% duty cycle output would be zero DC voltage, and if the low-pass filter provided by the circuit inductance is sufficient, there’s negligible AC current too.
Maybe I’m wrong but I think this similar (not equal!) to those chips like BD8263EFV-M system motor drivers for cd/dvd’s actually I wonder why we don’t see those chips being used by maker community maybe they are too complicated?
