Making The Case For Wooden Wind Turbines With Swedish Modvion

Modern-day wind turbines are constructed using mostly concrete and steel, topped by the fiberglass composite blades mounted to the nacelle that houses the gearbox and generator, along with much of the control systems. With the ever increasing sizes of these turbines transporting the components to the installation location is a harrowing task, something which Swedish company Modvion claims to improve upon with its wooden tower elements that come mostly packaged flat, for on-site assembly. The BBC recently took a look at the first of these partially wooden wind turbine towers. At 105 meters tall, it features a standard V90-2.0MW turbine and blades.
Rather than using concrete slabs at the base with steel tower segments on top, or a fully steel tower like with most wind turbines, Modvion uses segments of layered wood which it calls ‘the module‘. These are assembled out of 144 layers of 3 mm thick spruce, with ring segments assembled on-site. This means that multiple of these modules can be stacked onto a standard truck with no concerns that come with oversized transports. According to Modvion these wooden towers should last about the same number of years as their steel counterparts.
Where some of the claims made by Modvion fall somewhat flat is that it solves the whole wind turbine transport problem, as their solution does not fix the most daunting issue of transporting wind turbine blades. They also claim that using wood instead of steel makes their wind turbine tower section ‘carbon negative’ due to capturing carbon in the wood, with the same wood ‘reusable’ after decommissioning by reusing it for buildings. This would reduce wind power’s already small carbon footprint.
The issue here is of course that the steel in most wind turbine towers can be almost fully recycled and reused, whether to make new wind turbine towers or something else. Melting steel can also be done using zero-carbon energy sources, with the world’s steel industries gradually shifting to such ‘green steel’. Although Modvion seems very upbeat about the prospects of their wooden towers, it remains to be seen whether it doesn’t turn into another Spruce Goose.
8 thoughts on “Making The Case For Wooden Wind Turbines With Swedish Modvion”
Papier maché
From an engineering perspective, no. Not only is that a completely different material, but functionally it has no where near the engineering properties of what they are describing which seems legitimate.
The largest wooden building in the world houses a statue of The Buddha in Nara, Japan and is almost 1300 years old. It’s almost entirely just solid hardwood, and over 160 ft tall. If you ever get a chance to go and check it out, I highly recommend it. Studied part of the scuplture there for my Japanese degree a long time ago.
Wood, when engineered correctly, is perfectly capable of lasting a long time. The question is, if their wood is toxic…
Thank you for your reply (sincerely).
I was just being flippant.
Np, I figured. I’ve always wondered if you get tired of typing out your name..it’s even longer than mine. I used to just go by Drew but someone started using that.
Prime example how to do over correction properly…
I find it hard to believe this wood is actually just “wood”.
I used to work with an engineered wood composite that was used for the interior form of transformer substation coils, made of a European Red oak reinforced material called lignostone, which was primarily fortified with phenolic resin in different concentrations. The dust from that stuff is cancerous.
I looked into their page to see what the stuff is actually made out of, and they seem to suggest just normal wood glue but they never state outright what holds the stuff together. Lignostone is it proprietary material made by one company, and it’s not exactly easy to recycle that stuff.
I would be very hesitant to think this stuff is made with normal glues…
Most likely the structure is like glass fiber but instead of a glass fiber mat and epoxy, you have some kind of a cellulose mat and PVA. The PVA glue will be the bulk of the material.
PVA or “normal wood glue”, polyvinyl acetate, is a synthetic plastic made out of fossil fuels. It can be made out of (bio) ethanol with some difficulty, so it’s more commonly made out of ethylene gas separated from natural gas.
Now imagine the carbon bonus if you make nuclear reactors out of wood.
