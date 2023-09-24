[Blondihacks] wanted to do powder coating for a model train without a lot of special equipment. She started with an Eastwood kit that runs about $230. Depending on the options, you can get the gun by itself for between $110 – $170. However, you will need more than just this kit. You can see how [Blondihacks] used the kit in the video below.
The idea behind powder coating is simple: an electrostatic charge attracts a powder — usually some polymer — and makes it stick to an item. Then heat or UV light turns the powder into a hard finish much tougher than paint. Powder coating can be thicker than paint and doesn’t run, either.
The gun requires a small air compressor, and you need an electric oven, which could be a toaster oven. It probably shouldn’t be an oven you plan to use for food. It should also be in a well-ventilated area, plus you’ll want a respirator or dust mask. [Blondhacks] used a portable paint booth so as not to spew powder everywhere, which looked nice, although you could just use a big cardboard box. A custom jig to hang the parts while spraying, and she was ready to go.
If you are on a budget, by the way, you can get a kit from Harbor Freight for a bit less. It probably has fewer accessories, and we don’t know how it compares, but it is an option for much less money. Either way, you need a small air pressure regulator, and you also need a dryer and a filter for the air because you need dry and clean air so as not to contaminate the powder.
The part is grounded, and the gun charges the powder as it sprays. Once coated, you stick the part in the oven for about 20 minutes. The results look good and, compared to a painted part, the coating was super tough. For intricate parts, you can heat the part and then dip it in fluid-like powder. If you prefer to stick to regular powder coating, we have some tips.
5 thoughts on “Getting Geared Up For Home Powder Coating”
I have done some home powder coating, until I found a small local powder coating shop who could do it for about the same or less cost than I could. Plus the local ship had the industrial abrasive blasters to corrected prep the part(s) and could paint inside a booth. That said I would suggest that before one buys all the bits needed for powder coating (gun, oven, blasting cabinet) that they check locally for suitable shops, as they could very well find a shop that does this work very reasonably.
Having done powder coating, this is a reasonable treatment. Probably the biggest issue for powder coating is the part size. But for parts that can fit in your oven, it’s a great way to go. Also, you can use a laser to vaporize the powder and create labels or other markings. I made a set of panels for a CNC machine I was building and they came out great. I wrote up my experience here. https://www.grbl.org/single-post/powdered-panels
And regarding finding some one that will do it for a reasonable price, it’s good advice but… I went looking for one before diving in and the cheapest that would actually return my calls cost more than the initial set up.
Understood. However, my point was do not always assume that DIY can be done less expensively than other shops. In my City there are the more notable shops and they charge handsomely. In my case I happened to find a small shop and their price was very inexpensive and so I gave them a try and the results were excellent. I used them several more times and again the did excellent work for a very fair price. In one case they actually billed lower than their original quote… but I paid the original quote price. One project (auto restoration) had around 80 pieces ranging in size from small brackets to as large as a drive shaft (well, actually a torque tube) and the total cost averaged $3 per part including sand/glass blasting prep effort. As I said… shop around, as you might be surprised.
I’ve been to a hacker space that had a powder coating setup, of course they charged to use it,
