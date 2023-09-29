Retrotechtacular: How Communism Made Televisions

For those of us who lived through the Cold War, there’s still an air of mystery as to what it was like on the Communist side. As Uncle Sam’s F-111s cruised slowly in to land above our heads in our sleepy Oxfordshire village it was at the same time very real and immediate, yet also distant. Other than being told how fortunate we were to be capitalists while those on the communist side lived lives of mindless drudgery under their authoritarian boot heel, we knew nothing of the people on the other side of the Wall, and God knows what they were told about us. It’s thus interesting on more than one level to find a promotional film from the mid 1970s showcasing VEB Fernsehgerätewerk Stassfurt (German, Anglophones will need to enable subtitle translation), the factory which produced televisions for East Germans. It provides a pretty comprehensive look at how a 1970s TV set was made, gives us a gateway into the East German consumer electronics business as a whole, and a chance to see how the East Germany preferred to see itself.
The sets in question are not too dissimilar to those you would have found from comparable west European manufacturers in the same period, though maybe a few things such as the use of a tube output stage and the lack of integrated circuits hints at their being a few years behind the latest from the likes of Philips or ITT by 1975. The circuit boards are assembled onto a metal chassis which would have probably been “live” as the set would have derived its power supply by rectifying the mains directly, and we follow the production chain as they are thoroughly checked, aligned, and tested. This plant produces both colour and back-and-white receivers, and since most of what we see appears to be from the black-and-white production we’re guessing that here’s the main difference between East and West’s TV consumers in the mid ’70s.
The film is at pains to talk about the factory as a part of the idealised community of a socialist state, and we’re given a tour of the workers’ facilities to a backdrop of some choice pieces of music. References to the collective and some of the Communist apparatus abound, and finally we’re shown the factory’s Order of Karl Marx. As far as it goes then we Westerners finally get to see the lives of each genosse, but only through an authorised lens.
The TVs made at Stassfurt were sold under the RFT East German technology combine brand, and the factory continued in operation through the period of German re-unification. Given that many former East German businesses collapsed with the fall of the Wall, and that the European consumer electronics industry all but imploded in the period following the 1990s then, it’s something of a surprise to find that it survives today, albeit in a much reduced form. The plant is now owned by the German company TechniSat, and manufactures the latest-spec digital TVs. Meanwhile for those interested in history there’s a museum exhibition in the town (German language, Google Translate link), which looks very much worth a visit should you be motoring across Germany.
As degenerate capitalists we weren’t offered the privilege of buying a TV from the Worker’s Paradise, so we never had the opportunity to see how their quality stacked up to that of the Western models. It’s worth remembering that however rose-tinted our view of the 1970s may be, British-made sets of the period weren’t particularly reliable themselves.
As a juxtaposition of how a communist TV factory saw itself, have a watch of a capitalist one doing a bit of self-promotion.
As with most east German products these TVs were quite good, when they were developed.
The only problem was that they were in production way too long.
Sometimes so long that the western equivalent was already on display in a museum when the eastern still was in production.
Indeed, certain black/white models were of fine quality.
And their power suppliers weren’t such a Russian murks, either (see Junost TV internals *juck*).
Whoever wanted to get a large, but pure b/w TV back in late 20th century simply had to give them a try.
By the time, West Germany had stopped production of big b/w CCIR TVs and had focused on PAL color TVs.
So even West Germans had to think about importing a b/w TV from GDR.
Also interesting: The GDR was about the last county still operating pure b/w transmitters.
That’s because SECAM had reduced b/w quality, even if the source material didn’t have color. So pure b/w programme were being aired in plain CCIR norm, not SECAM.
What’s also notable, East German products were also being used by us West Germans.
They were sold via Quelle catalog, albeit with their origin being hidden.
Which is kind of sad, because we had no problems using GDR appliances.
Their RG28 mixer wasn’t worse than our Krupp model.
In general, GDR products weren’t made with planned obsolescence in mind yet, because the GDR didn’t even thought about such business practices (too naive, I suppose).
So yes, a lot of West Germans grew up with East German products, either knowingly or unknowingly.
The tip of the ice berg was that many gifts from West German relatives were from Quelle catalog. So East Germans literally got their own products back, depending on how we see it. :)
OTOH, Eastern Bloc export gear was often of higher quality, so Quelle products were probably still good gifts.
Tip: Don’t get a Junost..
Hope the East German TVs were better than Soviet TVs…those had a tendency to explode if they were left on too long. Soviet television, after it signed off, had to put up a warning to turn off the TV. (Example here: https://youtu.be/lT40nTFax7U?si=_w0m0azvJKJ-zY9e&t=257)
One of my coworkers parent behind the wall kept a bucket of sand next to the tv set. Fires were to be expected from time to time.
That makes sense. To my understanding, the power stability wasn’t good.
The Soviets didn’t have enough stabilizer tubes, so the power supply was made using an unstable cascade circuit.
Btw, in the past, say 1950s, there were separation transformers neing used in conjunction with the TVs.
That was in a time, in which fluctuations on the AC mains could kill the TV electronics (that was before TVs had power suppliers; back then, the chassis could still be “hot”; TVs with an optional 12v input all generate voltages from a single voltage, internally. They’re much safer thus).
The external separation transformer kept the power supply stable and clean (no noise).
I would dare to say yes.
But it wasn’t about skills per se.
Russian/Soviet people weren’t lacking knowledge, rather contrary.
Education was free of charge and many intellectuals lived there.
The general problem with USSR technology rather was the power supply.
Or more precisely, a shortage of condensers.
If we look inside the popular Junost, the ‘cheap’ TV for youth, we’re seeing a mess of wires, a horrible power supply made of discreet rectifiers, huge transformers and a lack of capacitors.Integrated Circuits are basically absent.
By contrast, VEB and Robotron TVs were more modern. They used printed circuit boards, switching PSUs and ICs.
Some used modular designs, even.
That’s the most important thing, maybe.
Using modules. The Japanese did this, which made fixing a TV a joy.
Anyway, if the Junost was made without a power supply, it wouldn’t be such a fire hazard.
Gratefully, it had 12v DC input, at least. For two reasons.
a) the use of a 12V DC source meanr that the tube was not being directly attached to the AC mains (a life saver!)
b) the 12v DC input was merely requiring a little internal “PSU” to generate high voltage (say, cascade circuit). This power supply didn’t have to be powerful, however.
