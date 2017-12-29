Retrotechtacular: 1950s Televisions Were Beasts

Television has been around for a long time, but what we point to and call a TV these days is a completely different object from what consumers first fell in love with. This video of RCA factory tours from the 1950s drives home how foreign the old designs are to modern eyes.
Right from the start the apparent chaos of the circuitry is mindboggling, with some components on circuit boards but many being wired point-to-point. The narrator even makes comments on the “new technique for making electrical connections” that uses a wire wrapping gun. The claim is that this is cleaner, faster, and neater than soldering. ([Bil Herd] might agree.) Not all of the methods are lost in today’s manufacturing though. The hand-stuffing and wave soldering of PCBs is still used on lower-cost goods, and frequently with power supplies (at least the ones where space isn’t at a premium).
It’s no surprise when talking about 60+ year-old-designs that these were tube televisions. But this goes beyond the Cathode Ray Tube (CRT) that generates the picture. They are using vacuum tubes, and a good portion of the video delves into the manufacture and testing of them. You’ll get a glimpse of this at 3:20, but what you really want to see is the automated testing machine at 4:30. Each tube travels along a specialized conveyor where the testing goes so far as to give a few automated whacks from corks on the ends of actuators. As the tube gauntlet progresses, we see the “aging” process (around 6:00) when each tube is run at 3-4 times the rated filament voltages. Wild!
There’s a segment detailing the manufacture of the CRT tubes as well, although these color tubes don’t seem to be for the model of TV being followed during the rest of the films. At about 7:07 they call them “Color Kinescopes”, an early name for RCA’s CRT technology.
During the factory tours we get the overwhelming feeling that this manufacturing is more related to automotive than modern electronic. These were the days when televisions (and radios) were more like pieces of furniture, and seeing the hulking chassis transported by hanging conveyors is just one part of it. The enclosure plant is churning out legions of identical wooden consoles. This begins at 11:55 and the automation shown is very similar to what we’d expect to see today. It seems woodworking efficiency was already a solved problem in the ’50s.
I was born into a world at the tail end of the console TV era. We had a giant furniture-TV in our den that was where we watched afternoon cartoons after school and eventually played games on our Odyssey 2.
I remember having to move such beasts around. Flat-screens couldn’t get here soon enough. :-D
Try moving a 73inch plasma screen. 25inch consoles never fell down injuring children. But then there is X-rays.
Are you saying the old console TVs put out Xrays?
Back during the 60’s and early 70’s, the government had guidelines on how close you could sit near a televsion. The repairman said it was because some picture tubes didn’t have much lead shielding from radiation produced by the tube
Yep, some did. But surprisingly enough, it wasn’t the CRT that was the culprit – it was usually the high voltage rectifier tube.
The where a very good source of electronic parts, when ordering parts on-line did not exist.
This video makes an interesting counterpoint to the Sonoff factory tour. It kind of brings home that fact that the technological jobs loss doesn’t come so much from automation, but the better manufacturing techniques (injection molded plastic case instead of wood), and higher quality manufactured components (no need to test each ESP8266 like they did with each vacuum tube).
Tv sets, Up indtil the 80′ usually had a beefy pouch with diagrams, measurement values and components lists Tucked away inside. So even if they were higher maintanace, they were opensource in All their analog splendor. Any shop Was a qualified repair business.
And there were Sams Photofacts. Having Purdue libraries across town, they had ’em all.
Today each chips are tested, but in a complete automated way (and mostly in parallel).
AS i recall RCA was one of the first to dive into printed circuit boards with both feet, got into all kinds of trouble and got out.
Radio shack was a store with bins of parts sorted as to value, a few diodes that no one could afford and no transistors.
Everybody made tvs and I think Mad man Muntz who made a pretty good tv said “ide give them away but my wife won’t let me” I worked at what was Halicrafters and there were cabinets of tv parts left over from the 50s and you had to find an old guy to identify what it was in many cases. Most companies bought every-bodies tvs, took them apart and a Chinese copy with some product improvement in design and assembly techniques.
I once found a portable battery operated EKG machine about the size of a small shoe box in an old cabinet.
Why the first tubes showed are perfectly round (7:15), but then they get rectangular (14:43)? Obviously they aren’t the same, but why do they show the first ones? What were they really used for?