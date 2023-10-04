Using 5V Programmable Logic Here In The 2020s

Do you speak GAL? [Peterzieba] does, and has pulled together a collection of documents and tools so that you can too. There’s a dividing line in electronic engineering education, between those who were taught about FPGAs, and those who weren’t. Blurring that line slightly is gate array logic (GAL). These devices were a preceursor to the FPGA, with a much simpler structure, and usually in those days UV-erasable in the same manner as an EPROM. And oddly enough, they, or at least their successor compatible parts, are still available, and as handy DIP devices that talk to 5 volt logic.

The guide goes into detail about the parts, the terminology surrounding them, and the CUPL language which raises a few memories for us. There are several possible workflows, including for those not faint of heart, the possibility of writing a fusemap by hand. We’re impressed by that one.

If these devices interest you, our colleague Bil Herd wrote a two-part guide (part one, and part two) which should answer your questions.

Thanks [Bjonnh] for the tip!

Featured image: “Commodore Amiga 1000 – sub board – Texas Instruments PAL16L8ACN-0126” by Raimond Spekking