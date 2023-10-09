While troubleshooting the power supply of a 1970s Centurion system, [Usagi Electrics] came across a fascinating feature of these units: the ferroresonant, or constant voltage transformer (CVT). The main difference between a regular transformer and a CVT is that the former has a quite direct correlation between the input and output voltage, as the magnetic flux induced on the primary side is directly translated to the secondary (output) side.
A CVT adds a second element on the secondary side in the form of a tank circuit (LC circuit) – essentially a large capacitor – along with a magnetic shunt that ‘short circuits’ part of the magnetic flux between the primary and secondary side. The result of this is that even as the primary side is kept well below the saturation point where efficiency plummets, the secondary side is kept within this saturation region, enabling a very constant output voltage across a wide range of input voltages. For the Centurion’s power supply this input range goes from 90 to 130 VAC.
Although this is an obvious benefit of CVTs, the drawbacks are also plentiful. One is that keeping the secondary side in saturation produces more waste heat, another is that CVTs produce a distinct whine and the CVT is much more sensitive to grid frequency changes than a regular transformer. Even so, they still find many uses today where galvanic isolation and resilience against voltage fluctuations are important.
As for the reason why this Centurion’s power supply was torn down in the first place, this was due to a missing +24VDC rail, which was traced down to a dead electrolytic filter capacitor after days of crowd-sourced reverse-engineering and creating the first complete Centurion power supply schematic in probably many decades.
2 thoughts on “Learning About Ferroresonant Transformers While Fixing A 1970s Power Supply”
This stuff isn’t that rare as an element of transformers you might take apart, but it gets little attention since it’s not made of silicon. Another neat thing about them is that they can provide a constant current into a short circuit. It’s nice to have current-limiting in a transformer –> rectifier –> filter DC power supply. I guess with this kind of thing and variacs, you could even vary the limiting current seen at the actual load. It’d be fun to have a 1kW+ CC/CV power supply that was almost entirely magnetic.
Plus I guess it helps that they also clean the power up some, although they introduce their own issues especially if you have a PFC power supply running on one.
These are still found in quite a few older electrical controls cabinets. They generated a lot of heat, but were believed to increase machine uptime. Indeed, the quality and detail was quite high of systems that had these
