Dumping Spacecraft In The Middle Of Nowhere

The BBC has an interesting article on Point Nemo, AKA the Oceanic Pole of Inaccessibility, AKA the spacecraft graveyard. This is the place in the ocean that is furthest from land, in the middle of the usually stormy South Pacific. It’s as far out there as you can get without leaving the planet: about 2,688 kilometers (1670 miles) from the nearest dry land. Even the ocean floor is 4 km (2.5 miles) down; the closest human life is the International Space Station (ISS) astronauts flying 415 km (260 miles) above it. It is not near any shipping lanes or transport routes. It is, to put it bluntly, the middle of goddam nowhere. So, it is a perfect place to dump derelict spacecraft.
Since 1971, over 160 spacecraft have met their end in these chilly waters, from the fiery public end of the Mir space station to the secret death of numerous secret spy satellites. The article in question focuses on the Soviet satellites, but plenty of other countries dump their end-of-life satellites there, including trash from the ISS. The Chinese Taingong-1 space station crashed nearby, although that was more by accident than design. The ISS is scheduled to join its trash in a few years: the current plan is that the massive space station will be de-orbited and crashed near Point Nemo in 2030.
Will there be anyone to see it? When the Mir space station was de-orbited, some entrepreneurial companies offered flights to the area to catch a glimpse, but the best view was from the island of Fiji. So, start planning your trip now…
Cant help wondering where the ‘Edge of Nowhere’ is?
I guess it’s a specific radius from the middle, but what is it?
I still remember the MIR de-orbit from ~20 years ago.. It was so sad.
And it felt so unfair back then.
That venerable, rusty old space station had to make place for that new, shiny, all-white US space station, the ISS.
(Yes, it’s international on paper, but other countries have little to say, for the matter.)
Ironically, it was the first time the MIR boardcomputer and the control mechanisms worked perfectly fine.
Or so it seemed back then, considering all the news about the malfunctions/shortcomings back then (it did still better than Skylab did!). It was an end of an era, too.
Which made the whole experience a bit “mono no aware” – like, maybe.
Anyway, it just came to mind. Orbital Complexes/Space Stations are among the biggest man-made space objects up there and a primary “customer” of the spacecraft graveyard.
“So, start planning your trip now…”
Certainty not. The ISS de-orbit is a big loss for all human kind, like MIR was before. It will be the last of its kind, like the fictional Babylon 5. It’s as if you’re going to watch a children hospital burn or the white house, while clapping your hands and whistling.
On the other hand.. On TV, quite a lot of people watched two tall buildings collapse not too long ago. So maybe, it’s all relative and each to his own?
