Over the years we’ve reported on the passing of a few of the broadcasting technologies of yesteryear, such as analogue TV in America, or AM radio in Europe. Now it’s the turn of an early digital contender, as one of the few remaining holdouts of old-style teletext is to shut down its service. The Irish broadcaster RTÉ is to turn off its teletext service Aertel, which has been live in some form continuously since 1986.
Like all European countries, Ireland has had only digital TV for quite a few years now. The linked RTÉ piece implies that the Aertel service has been carried as the old-style data in the frame blanking period even when part of a digital multiplex rather than the newer digital teletext system, so we’d be really grateful if some of our Irish readers could flick on their TVs and confirm that.
In an internet-connected world it seems quaint that a limited set of curated pages could once have been such a big deal, but it’s easy to forget that for many the teletext system provided their first ever taste of online information. As it shuffles away almost unnoticed we won’t miss counting through the page numbers cycling by in the top corner as we waited for our page to load, but it’s worth marking its final passing from one of the few places it could still be found.
Teletext does pop up in a few projects here, most recently as the display engine for a game of DOOM.
4 thoughts on “Teletext In Ireland, Another Broadcasting Leftover Bites The Dust”
I find it highly depressing and scary that so many technologies bite the dust “because of internet”. It’s really a shame. Being dependent on a single technology, the internet, which is easily being manipulated and very fragile. I hope that at least broadcast radio will survive, even if it’s the non-commercial type (you know what I mean). In case of catastrophe, an unidirectional broadcast-style medium has its place. It doesn’t need servers that must be connected to. The number of receivers doesn’t matter, it’s connectionless. That’s were teletext had its place. It could transport news that everyone could read at same time, at any speed. People could read through the pages, over and over again.
I strongly agree with you!
I also agree with you, I can’t help thinking that we are sleep walking into real problems with a dependency on tech, flaky tech at that.
I’m surprised that Teletext hasn’t been something that the maker community has tried it’s hand at more than it has. It seems like something that would be easy pickings to play with.
