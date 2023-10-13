Hackaday Podcast Ep 240: An Amazing 3D Printer, A Look Inside Raspberry Pi 5, And Cameras, Both Film And Digital

Date notwithstanding, it’s your lucky day as Elliot and Dan get together to review the best hacks of the week. For some reason, film photography was much on our writers’ minds this week, as we talked about ways to digitalize an old SLR, and how potatoes can be used to develop film (is there a Monty Python joke in there?) We looked at a 3D printer design that really pulls our strings, the custom insides of the Raspberry Pi 5, and the ins and outs of both ferroresonant transformers and ham radio antennas. Learn about the SMD capacitor menagerie, build a hydrogen generator that probably won’t blow up, and listen to the differences between a mess of microphones. And that’s not all; the KIM-1 rides again, this time with disk drive support, Jenny tests out Serenity but with ulterior motives, and Kristina goes postal with a deep dive into ZIP codes.
Episode 240 Show Notes:
News:
What’s that Sound?
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- Raspberry Pi Reveals A Little About Their RP1 Peripheral
- Use Your Old SLR As A Digital Camera?
- Marionette 3D Printer Replaces Linear Rails With String
- Creating An Automated Hydrogen Generator At Home
- Just What Is Tone, In A Microphone?
- Polish Up Your Product With Graphic Overlays
Quick Hacks:
- Elliot’s Picks:
- Dan’s Picks:
Can’t-Miss Articles:
What’s that Sound? links to ‘Hackaday Podcast: What’s That Sound? Sep 15, 2023’
