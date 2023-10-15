Whether hardcore petrolheads like it or not, we appear to be living through the final years of the internal combustion engine. In many countries there are legislative timetables in place for their eventual phasing out, and even those which remain in production are subject to ever more stringent emissions legislation. If there’s a problem with the EVs with which we’re expected to replace our fossil fuel vehicles it’s the cost, those things are still very expensive. An Aussie student has an interesting idea that’s won the James Dyson Prize: a low cost conversion for existing vehicles that bolts onto their rear wheel hubs.
Electric conversion of fossil fuel cars is nothing new, indeed we’ve brought you news of units designed to replace the original engine and transmission. Neither are wheel hub motors new, but the difference with this system is that it doesn’t require significant mechanical modification to the vehicle. It retains the old engine, and this motor sits inside each rear wheel.
It almost seems too good to be true, but a closer reading shows the rotor bolted on one side to the old wheel hub and on the other side to the wheel. The stator meanwhile is bolted to the existing brake caliper mountings. This would lead to a slightly wider track and a greater unsprung weight, but we can see that it would work. Besides the motor there’s a battery pack for the spare wheel well and a set of electrically-powered systems to supply the brake servo vacuum and other services. The idea is that this whole kit could be fitted for 5000 Australian dollars, which is somewhere south of $3200 USD. It’s not perfect and it still involves hauling around the dead weight of an unused engine, but we can see it might still have a niche. If, and that’s a big if, it ever makes it to market, that is.
6 thoughts on “Can A $3200 Kit Convert Your Car To Electric Power?”
“The kit would transform the vehicle into a hybrid rather than a fully electric vehicle, with a small battery giving the car 100 kilometres of electric range before the driver has to switch to the internal combustion engine.”
You gotta keep the “dead weight” of the engine if you want to go more than 100 KM before charging. Basically it’s a DIY Prius.
So a car designed to be fwd is suddenly a rwd. Yes I imagine this will work really well, not.
This would not work in a Canadian winter; no heat.
Great idea but until the throttle / braking controls are worked out it’s worthless as an existing car add 0n. The system need to know when to apply power with the engine and the system has to know when to apply regen to capture and store energy. Their best hope is to sell their concep to a new car manufacturer.
I had the same idea but to use a Jeep Cherokee transfer case to add electric motor power to a 2 wheel drive Jeep. With my concept the electric motor would apply power to the front axle output shaft. I stopped developing my project because I could not find a way to augment the existing controls.
There is reason there are no hub drive EV cars. Also Dyson is not a finging endorsement.
There is a company designing an $8,000 total EV conversion designed to swap in 4-8 hrs flatrate IIRC. Sadly for us across the pond the new Mini Cooper is the only car that made it over here. I think its a French company.
So yes, a hack. I don’t think hub motors hold up to automotive stresses.
Ringing endorsement.
And the company was transition one. They have Fiat 500, New Mini Cooper, 3 Renault, and a VW model NA market never got. Ironically Fiat 500 is already available as an EV here.
https://cleantechnica.com/2022/02/22/french-startup-transition-one-wants-to-supercharge-ev-conversions-with-its-ecological-transition-solution/
