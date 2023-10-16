A Look At A 1960s Tube-Based Magnavox Concert Grand Console Stereo

Back in presumably the early 1960s, [David]’s grandfather bought a console stereo featuring a record player, AM/FM radio and a rather astounding stereo speaker system that would be more than enough to cover a small concert hall. Having inherited this piece of auditory art after his grandfather’s passing, [David] has given the console stereo a prominent place in his living room, which is where we start the tour in a new video on the [Usagi Electric] YouTube channel.
Being a 1950s-vintage design that got produced into the 1960s in a variety of models, the Magnavox Concert Grand is an all-tube affair, with the only presence of semiconductors being the three transistors found in the ‘Phantom’ remote control. [David] unfortunately does not posses this remote control, although the receiver module is present in the unit. It appears to be similar to the 1960 1ST800F in possession by [electra225] over at the Classic HiFi Care forum, which can provide 50 Watt per channel, yet as noted in the forum post, the 44 tubes alone draw about 250 Watt, with [electra225] recording 377 Watt total with everything cranked up. Clearly a high power bill was a price one had to pay for having high-end audio back in that era.
After [David] takes his unit apart – made very easy due to the modular construction – he goes through the basic circuitry of the power supply, the amplifiers and even has a peek at the circuitry of the remote control which appears to use basic frequency modulation to transfer the intended action to the receiver. All of this is made quite easy as full schematics are available for the entire system, as was standard back in those days. Interesting is also the I/O module, which features an MPX section, for demodulating stereo FM which wasn’t standardized yet at the time. Finally, tape drive connectors are available, which would have been likely a reel-to-reel unit for maximum HiFi enjoyment.
With the only broken thing in [David]’s unit being the snapped wire on the tuner of the radio module (ironically caused by the disassembly), all that was changed before reassembly was a good clean, after which the console stereo was put back and tested. Reflecting an era when HiFi equipment was supposed to blend in with other furniture, it will likely continue to do service for [David] as the world’s fanciest TV soundbar for the foreseeable future.
2 thoughts on “A Look At A 1960s Tube-Based Magnavox Concert Grand Console Stereo”
He’s lucky it didn’t catch fire, every single electrolytic should be checked and probably replaced, resistors should be checked too. Voltage should be fed through a variac and increased slowly while monitoring consumption.
6V6 is not a pentode. 5Y3 and 5U4 are not a dual diodes but a full wave rectifiers (there’s only one cathode). The lower half of 12AX7 is a paraphase inverter.
Nice piece of equipment however!
Wow, what a beautiful piece of equipment!
Ramping up the voltage is a good idea if the unit has sat unused for a long time. But I must say, lots of my old tube gear is still working fine with the original electrolytics. I just use it often enough that the capacitors stay “formed”. They also tend to be better quality equipment, where the capacitor’s rated voltage is well above the actual working voltage in the circuit (like 450v caps in a 300v supply).
But according to my 1968 RCA tube manual, the 6V6 *is* a pentode (it has 3 grids), and the 5Y3 and 5U4 *are* dual diodes (with a common cathode).
