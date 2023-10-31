[Rural Heritage TV] has video of a private tour of a working, two-story, steam-powered sawmill at Lake Itasca, Minnesota. This is believed to be one of the only working steam-powered band-sawmills in the country with a shotgun (or reciprocating) feed carriage. The carriage moves back and forth with a log while a monstrous 44-foot long bandsaw cuts pieces off on every stroke. There’s even a log turning mechanism, because if there’s one thing that never changes, it’s that time is money.
There is great footage of the whole thing in action, and also a serious tour of just how much work was needed to keep such a tool running. For example, in its heyday a machine like this would be swapping bands out for maintenance and sharpening every few hours.
Viewers unfamiliar with such machinery may notice the lack of rims or guard rails on the bandsaw and other belts and pulleys. How do bands stay centered on spinning wheels without falling off? The crowned pulley was the steam era’s solution, providing a means for belts to self-center without any need for rims or other additions.
This tour of the sawmill is a nifty peek at a technology that, at one point, ruled the roost. Watch it in action in the video, just under the page break. If that leaves you hungry to know more, there’s a second video that goes into added detail about saw sharpening and more.
One last tip: if you’re hungry to know more about the history of the steam engine, The Perfectionists is absolutely a book you should read because it goes into fascinating detail about that, and more.
Thanks to [Keith Olson] for bringing this to our attention!
2 thoughts on “Chugging Along: A Steam-Powered Sawmill Still Makes Its Mark”
Hey, it’s that blade sharpener thingy from Twin Peaks
If you’re in the Pacific Northwest, you can see a similar heritage sawmill in operation in person at the Powerland Heritige Park, just north of Salem.
The park is largely devoted to antique steam, and they have an annual event called “the Great Steam-up” that attracts hundreds of old steam engines, tractors and farm implements, in addition to their standing displays of old steam and combustion engines.
The sawmill originally worked in the cascade range before it was brought to the park by volunteers that fire it up for special events.
Absolutely terrifying to watch, like all the other equipment from that era, it is composed entirely of exposed moving parts and sharp blades. There is not a single thing anywhere in the entire machine that is OSHA approved in any way. So…definitely worth checking out if you’re int he area.
antiquepowerland.com
